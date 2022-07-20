ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Iberia; Lafayette; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, Lafayette, northwestern St. Martin and central St. Landry Parishes through 815 AM CDT At 735 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Palmetto to near Breaux Bridge to Lake Fausse Pointe. Movement was west at 10 to 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Opelousas, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Carencro, St. Martinville, Jeanerette, Leonville, Arnaudville, Broussard, Youngsville, Sunset, Port Barre, Henderson, Washington, Grand Coteau, Loreauville, Cankton and Lydia. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 97 and 118. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calvert, Dorchester, Somerset, St. Marys, Wicomico, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calvert; Dorchester; Somerset; St. Marys; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 480 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CALVERT DORCHESTER SOMERSET ST. MARYS WICOMICO WORCESTER
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, Marshall, Noble, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Elkhart County in north central Indiana Northwestern Noble County in northeastern Indiana St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Western Lagrange County in northeastern Indiana Northeastern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southern Cass County in southwestern Michigan Southwestern St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 657 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edwardsburg to near Osceola to near Bremen, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Goshen, Niles, Sturgis, Nappanee, Bremen, Ligonier, Georgetown, Syracuse, Lagrange, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Dunlap, Simonton Lake, Middlebury, Osceola, Constantine and Wakarusa. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 72 and 121. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy