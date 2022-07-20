ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Hurricanes 2024 Football Recruiting Tracker: Anthony Carrie Planning Visit

By All Hurricanes Staff
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 3 days ago

Looking at the top prospects that Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are recruiting for the class of 2024.

To win big in college football today, a college football staff must continually recruit top talent. That includes making overtures to underclassmen. Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff are actively recruiting prospects across the country from the class of 2024.

One of the biggest areas of importance is recruiting South Florida much better than the previous Miami staffs, but Cristobal and his staff are also recruiting selectively throughout Florida and with specific top-notch prospects across the United States.

Stick with All Hurricanes as we update top class of 2024 prospects and Miami's efforts to bring them to Coral Gables.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20 5:30 PM UPDATE

While the Miami Hurricanes are loading up on the class of 2023 , head coach Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff are eyeing the future as well.

One of the targets on Miami’s board would be Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School running back Anthony Carrie . He’s coming off a phenomenal sophomore campaign in which he recorded 1,699 yards rushing, 7.5 average, and 27 touchdowns.

Those numbers have helped him attract college programs from across the country, the Hurricanes included.

Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio State, LSU and many others have extended Carrie a full scholarship.

“On Monday or Tuesday I’m going to Miami,” Carrie said. “It’s an unofficial visit.”

He’s just now starting to learn about the Miami coaching staff, and he’s just starting to see his recruitment pick up. He communicated directly with coach Cristobal a few times, including when was offered by him.

As for later this season, Carrie has a tentative plan for a few of the programs he would like to see live.

“I’m trying to get out to Texas, Texas A&M…Tennessee, too.”

Carrie is still weighing his options about the big games he wants to go to and the campuses he prefers to see, but he’s in no rush as this fall will only be his junior season.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8, 10:35 AM UPDATE

During Miami’s championship runs, one of the most talented areas of the team was almost always defensive back. Playmakers that played at a high level for “The U” and eventually went on to the National Football League.

To get Miami back to the top of the college football mountain, defensive back recruiting is a priority for the class of 2023, as well as the class of 2024. Arguably the nation’s best cornerback, and recruit overall, Desmond Ricks of IMG Academy (Fla.) just took an unofficial visit to Miami.

Miami will be battling programs from across the nation to gain his signature on National Signing Day. Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, and Ohio State are but some of the offers this young man already has. There’s a good reason for the early offers, too.

Ricks is as naturally gifted as one can hope for. His extremely fluid change of direction skills and cat-like bursts of speed allow him to make plays across the gridiron. He’s also very tall and long. Ricks is already over 6’0” and he’s just starting to fill out his frame. His upside is incredible. This is a prospect one can be assured that Mario Cristobal and his staff go after hard.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3, 10:00 PM UPDATE

One of the nation's most highly recruited offensive lineman, Waltclaire Flynn, Jr., made an unofficial visit to the University of Miami today. This is big news because of just how highly coveted the Loganville (Ga.) Grayson talent already has become.

Among the offers, Miami, Florida State, Georgia Tech, UCF, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Arkansas, Minnesota, and Tennessee. There's a reason for this young man's offers list, too. He's already close to being college size at 6'2", 290-pounds, could end up playing guard or center at the college level, and has the feet to make plays in space in addition to in the midst of the trench warfare that takes place near the A gap.

As Miami attempts to build its offensive line back up, finding a way to sign players like this young man will go a long way in helping the Hurricanes to becoming a national contender once again.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Click10.com

Police: Woman’s body found in Fort Lauderdale preserve

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after someone found a woman’s body in a park in the city’s Sailboat Bend neighborhood Thursday morning, officials said. Police spokesperson Casey Liening said officers were called to the 220 block of Southwest 14th Avenue just before 8:15...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
