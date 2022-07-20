ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers sign second round pick WR Christian Watson

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4E6b_0gmmyUDb00
WISC-TV/Channel 3000

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Time will tell if Christian Watson becomes Aaron Rodgers’ next great receiving threat, but the Packers’ top draft pick on the offensive side of the ball is now under contract.

The Packers announced Wednesday — about a week before training camp is set to begin — that Watson has been signed.

Green Bay traded up in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft this past spring — sending two picks to the rival Minnesota Vikings — to select Watson, a 6’4″ receiver who dominated opponents at North Dakota State but faced questions about how that production will translate to higher levels of competition.

Watson caught 43 passes for 801 yards (averaging 18.6 yards per reception) and 7 touchdowns for the FCS powerhouse. Scouts think he may need time to develop in the NFL, but believe he has the athletic ability to eventually become one of the best wide receivers in his draft class.

Watson’s father, Tim Watson, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers in the 1993 NFL Draft and played for the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles as a backup safety.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Injury News

With some NFL teams already reporting for training camp, we're seeing our first wave of players placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. A total of 15 players from around the league were put on the PUP list today, ranging from New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger to veterans like Patriots center David Andrews, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Jets offensive linemen George Fant and Mekhi Becton.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Officially Sign Veteran Quarterback

What started as a rumor followed by a workout just 24 hours ago has manifested into a reality - and not one that Cleveland Browns fans are overly thrilled about. On Friday, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen. The move comes just hours after Rosen worked out for the Browns. He clearly made the right impression.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Former First-Round QB

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Four years later, they've signed one of the quarterbacks who they passed on in that fateful draft. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Watson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Sons Officially Land Prominent NFL Jobs

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest minds in football history. It's plausible a few of his children got some of that DNA. Belichick has filled out his Patriots' coaching staff for the 2022 season, and his two sons are members of it. Brian Belichick will be coaching the team's...
NFL
The Spun

Look: There's 1 Favorite To Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly gave Jimmy Garoppolo and his team permission to seek a trade before the start of the 2022 season. With training camps already underway around the league, any possible trade for Jimmy G would have to take place pretty last minute. So what...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Time#Fcs#Scouts#The Kansas City Chiefs#New York Giants#Rewritten
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Drew Brees' Post-NFL Announcement

Drew Brees is one of the most competitive players the NFL has ever seen. You really thought that side of him would vanish during retirement?. On Thursday morning, Brees announced he's become a co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club - a Major Pickleball League team. "I’m stoked to be...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Announce Signing Of Veteran Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams are bolstering their quarterback depth ahead of training camp. The NFC West team announced this Saturday that it's signed veteran quarterback Luis Perez. Perez, a former USFL quarterback, joins a position group that also features Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Perez will join the...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Working Out 2 Notable Quarterbacks

With Deshaun Watson's status for the 2022 season currently up in the air, the Cleveland Browns will bring in a few quarterbacks for a workout this week. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns will work out A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen among others. As of now, Jacoby Brissett will...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Antonio Brown's Performance Last Night

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has officially moved on to the next chapter of his professional career. Instead of reeling in touchdown catches on the NFL gridiron, AB is now taking the mic on music festival stages. Brown took the stage for a performance at Rolling Loud in Miami...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Reportedly Landed Interesting Post-Football Job

Just a few months ago, there was speculation on whether or not Drew Brees would return to NBC for another year. Following the speculation, Brees released a short statement on Twitter. In it, he joked that he might start training for the pickleball tour. "Despite speculation from media about my...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Perfect Reaction To Red Sox Blowout Last Night

On Friday night, the Boston Red Sox were dismantled by the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Though it's hard to believe, they lost by a final score of 28-5. During the fifth inning of the Boston-Toronto game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had the perfect response when he saw the boxscore.
BOSTON, MA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy