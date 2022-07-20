Packers sign second round pick WR Christian Watson

WISC-TV/Channel 3000

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Time will tell if Christian Watson becomes Aaron Rodgers’ next great receiving threat, but the Packers’ top draft pick on the offensive side of the ball is now under contract.

The Packers announced Wednesday — about a week before training camp is set to begin — that Watson has been signed.

Green Bay traded up in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft this past spring — sending two picks to the rival Minnesota Vikings — to select Watson, a 6’4″ receiver who dominated opponents at North Dakota State but faced questions about how that production will translate to higher levels of competition.

Watson caught 43 passes for 801 yards (averaging 18.6 yards per reception) and 7 touchdowns for the FCS powerhouse. Scouts think he may need time to develop in the NFL, but believe he has the athletic ability to eventually become one of the best wide receivers in his draft class.

Watson’s father, Tim Watson, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers in the 1993 NFL Draft and played for the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles as a backup safety.

