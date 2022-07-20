ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primary preview: 86th House District Republicans

By Rachel Van Gilder
 3 days ago

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland-area voters will see two candidates in the Republican primary for the open 86th Michigan House of Representative seat.

Nancy DeBoer is the former Holland mayor. Seth Getz is a business consultant.

==Above, the candidates discuss why they are running for office.==

The Republican who wins the Aug. 2 primary will face Democrat Larry Jackson in the Nov. 8 general election.

Michigan’s legislative lines have been redrawn since the last election, so all 110 House districts have new boundaries and you may be in a different one than before. You can go to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office website to confirm your district and see your sample ballot.

The new 86th includes the city of Holland and some nearby townships, taking in part of what used to be the 89th.

