Paige’s Kitchen: Baked Oatmeal

When I was about age 12, I started taking an interest in country music. One of my earliest memories of those days is about the late country entertainer “Little” Jimmy Dickens. While listening to him sing on the Grand Ol’ Opry, I would visualize the entire entertainment act as follows: Little Jimmy Dickens only lived about two blocks from downtown, which had a square, and the “Opry was on the square, in Nashville. Each Saturday, early evening, Little Jimmy Dickens’ mom would take him by the hand, and walk with little Jim to the Opry stage. With his other hand he is holding his guitar. After he sings his song, and his mom waiting backstage, they walk together back to their home, two blocks away. Jimmy Dickens was a great entertainer, taken from us too soon . . .

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO