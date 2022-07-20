Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival returns this September

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival is back at Duman Lake County Park in Ebensburg September 10 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and September 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Laurel Highlands Historical Village (LHHV) of Johnstown is hosting the fourth-annual festival with music, reenactments, arts and crafting vendors, children’s games and more.

The non-profit welcomes local businesses, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, farmers, musicians, police and fire departments, non-profits and other groups that go beyond Cambria County.

Local music groups like That Oldees Band will perform at the festival.

“This is going to provide an opportunity to not only showcase your past but also showcase your community today and its future,” the non-profit said on its website .

LHHV says it’s in need of volunteers and vendors for the event. The non-profit is seeking volunteers who can help with a basket party, parking, greeter and other tasks.

You can contact them or apply to be a vendor or volunteer on their website .

