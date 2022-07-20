ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival returns this September

By Jack McCune
 3 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival is back at Duman Lake County Park in Ebensburg September 10 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and September 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Laurel Highlands Historical Village (LHHV) of Johnstown is hosting the fourth-annual festival with music, reenactments, arts and crafting vendors, children’s games and more.

The non-profit welcomes local businesses, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, farmers, musicians, police and fire departments, non-profits and other groups that go beyond Cambria County.

Local music groups like That Oldees Band will perform at the festival.

101st Cambria County Regional Firefighters Convention to kick off

“This is going to provide an opportunity to not only showcase your past but also showcase your community today and its future,” the non-profit said on its website .

LHHV says it’s in need of volunteers and vendors for the event. The non-profit is seeking volunteers who can help with a basket party, parking, greeter and other tasks.

You can contact them or apply to be a vendor or volunteer on their website .

WTAJ

African American festival returns to Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The African American Heritage Festival is returning to Altoona this weekend after a hiatus of eight years. The festival started in 1994 and became an annual tradition for twenty years. Due to financial reasons, the festival was put off in 2014. Now this weekend starting Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Kids continue supporting community with lemonade stand

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Last week a second alarm fire tore through three homes on Wilson Avenue in DuBois, now neighborhood kids are trying to raise money to support the family. The day after the fire, Aubrie Hess, a first grader at Oklahoma Elementary School asked her mom if they can set up a […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

First annual Sunflower Festival at Smithmyer’s Farm

PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Smithmyer’s Farm was established in 1968 by Thomas and Mary Lou Smithmyer. The primary crop for the first 40+ years was potatoes, grown for potato chips. However, in the last half-century agriculture has drastically changed, and Tom and Mary have had to continue to adapt to those changes. More recently, second and third-generation family members have implemented agritourism activities to keep the farm’s legacy alive. We are proud to share the farm with you through our summer sunflower maze and autumn market.
PATTON, PA
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Christmas in July Fun

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. If you’re thinking of celebrating Christmas in July, the Perry Wellington Realty team has some fun ideas for you, courtesy of Southern Living. From “melted snowman water” to a “Christmas light fire pit” be sure to watch the video to see some fun ideas.
BELLEFONTE, PA
