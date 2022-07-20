ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-Depth with Jim Byrd: CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown talks about trauma

By Dee Crawford
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –  In this edition of our In-Depth segment, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford spoke with Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown Jim Byrd about working with children and teens who have experienced trauma.

The club helps with re-entering youth from the criminal justice system and a portion of that is dealing with trauma.

In-Depth with Jim Byrd: CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown discusses program with JJC

Bryd said all of us have experienced trauma on one level or another and that they’ve been doing staff training and trauma-informed care for the past year.

“Trauma has shaped us or has partially shaped us. I could tell you what I identified as mine and it took me until I was 30 years old to recognize that,” he said. “What we do is recognize that at the club.”

Bryd said the focus is multi-faceted with recognizing neighborhood violence, poverty, opportunity, cultural bias and also cultural acceptance.

“When I say cultural bias it would be people’s attitude toward one culture over another. Cultural acceptance is my term where I say we accept a low common denominator of behavior. We accept bad behavior or behavior that doesn’t help anyone or isn’t positive in the community. At the club, we try to set a standard, not a high bar, but a standard of what it means to be a member,” he said.

Bryd said since he has been with the club, non of their youth has been identified as being involved in statistics involving youth violence, but admits they don’t have a good mechanism for alumni or post-experience for members.

“But we do every is called the Why or the National Youth Outcome Indicator. We look at our youth, we measure our outcomes with where they started at the beginning of the year, where they are during the middle of the year and the end of the year,” Byrd said.

