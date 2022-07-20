ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man plows through family of 6 with truck then kills 2 with shotgun

BILLINGS, Mont. — A man deliberately drove his truck into a family walking down a Montana road Sunday evening and then opened fire with a shotgun, killing two, including a toddler.

Derick Madden, 37, drove his Toyota Tacoma onto a sidewalk in the tourist village of East Glacier Park around 9 p.m., driving into the Siau family, hitting some of them before crashing into a tree, according to The Associated Press.

The suspect then got out of his vehicle with a shotgun and shot at the family, according to Glacier County Sheriff Vernon Billedeaux. Madden shot and killed David Siau, 39, of New York. As the family fled, he then shot Christy Siau, 40, and mortally wounded her daughter, who was in her arms, 18-month-old McKenzie Siau, according to KTRV.

Madden ran out of ammunition and attacked Christina Siau, 30, with a knife. She fought back and fatally wounded Madden. He died at the scene, according to Capt. Tom Seifert with the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office.

Seifert declined to release details on how Siau killed Madden or if any other weapons were recovered from the scene.

“She fought back and she won,” he said.

According to The Missoulian, two other children of David and Christy Siau were able to flee the scene uninjured.

Christy and Christina Siau suffered severe injuries and were flown to another hospital with a higher level of care.

McKenzie Siau was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office said that Madden, originally from Goldsby, Oklahoma, had been in a past relationship with Christina and was also struggling with mental health issues.

The FBI, Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the case, according to The Missoulian.

David Siau’s sister created a GoFundMe to raise money for the family, according to KRTV.

“I am setting up this fundraiser to assist with the medical bills of my sister, Christina, and my sister-in-law, Christy. They were both critically injured during an attack that resulted in the deaths of my brother, David, and his one-year-old daughter, McKenzie.”

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/siau-family-fund

