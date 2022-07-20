ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Funeral held for Ivana Trump

fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump, all his children and an array of relatives...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Obituaries
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Obituaries
RadarOnline

Jerry Hall Serves Billionaire Ex Rupert Murdoch With Divorce Papers In UK A Day After His Granddaughter's Wedding

Jerry Hall hired a process server to track down her estranged husband Rupert Murdoch, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 66-year-old model informed the court the server personally handed Murdoch divorce papers on Monday, July 4. Article continues below advertisement. The court documents reveal Hall...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy