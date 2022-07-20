ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

6-year-old boy drowns at summer camp in south St. Louis County pool

By Joey Schneider, Stephanie Rothman
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6FX6_0gmmwUif00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. – Police are investigating after a six-year-old boy drowned in a south St. Louis County pool Wednesday afternoon. The child has been identified as Travone Mister, Jr.

Officers responded to a call for service at the pool around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 6-year-old boy. EMS performed CPR on him at the recreation center, but with no luck.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors treated him to save his life, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead.

Top story: Stephan Cannon found guilty in murder of David Dorn

The Kennedy Recreation Pool is open to the public daily from noon to 6 p.m. Police said the boy was at the pool for a summer camp at the center. The center has an Olympic-sized pool and a baby wading pool. It’s unclear where the child was swimming or what lead up to the drowning.

A preliminary investigation revealed the child was found in the pool unresponsive. Additional details on what happened at the pool are not available at this time.

Officials said they confirm St. Louis County Executive Sam Page called the victim’s family to send their condolences. The family is mourning their son’s sudden and tragic death.

The investigation is ongoing and FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

Related
5 On Your Side

'He was a beautiful soul': Grandma remembers boy who drowned in St. Louis County pool

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — "He was a beautiful soul. Very connected to all of us. I loved him very much," said Lyubov Strauss, the grandmother of 6-year-old Travone Mister Jr. Strauss said Travone had an infectious smile that would light up any room. She said "T. J.," as the boy was known, was curious, smart and looking forward to going to a first-grade gifted program this fall.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Accidents
Local
Missouri Sports
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Louis County, MO
Accidents
edglentoday.com

Six-Year-Old Drowns In Kennedy Recreation Complex Pool

ST. LOUIS COUNTY -The deceased has been identified as Travone Mister, Jr., 6 years of age, of the 4300 block of Seibert Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, 63123. St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a drowning at the Kennedy Recreation Complex Pool located at 6050 Wells Road which resulted in the death of a child.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Boy drowns during summer camp in St. Louis County, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A child drowned at a recreation center in St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis County police confirmed Wednesday. Police said they were called to the Kennedy Recreation Center in south St. Louis County at around 1:25 Wednesday afternoon for a report of an unconscious person. A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said lifeguards pulled the boy from the water and started doing CPR on him until emergency crews arrived.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Missing: St. Louis County man with dementia

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Herman Heinrichs, 77, was last seen at a home on Spring Drive at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said his vehicle was last seen in his driveway around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
KMOV

St. Ann man charged with allegedly beating, strangling girlfriend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was charged Thursday after police alleged he beat and strangled his girlfriend, hit her with a TV and threatened her with a knife. A probable cause statement alleges Javiaz Edwards, 31, accused his girlfriend of cheating on him earlier this week. The statement says he hit her with his fists and strangled her until she passed out. Then, the statement continues, he grabbed a flat screen TV and hit her head and body.
SAINT ANN, MO
FOX 2

Human remains of missing Creve Coeur man found in rural Missouri

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found Thursday in rural Missouri are those of a Creve Coeur man who went missing in February. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered the remains of Timothy Dees around 8 a.m. Thursday in Madison County, Missouri, about 90 miles south of the St. Louis region.
CREVE COEUR, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2Now

Traffic light outage, possible delays at highly-traveled west county spot

ST LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A traffic light outage could lead to significant traffic delays through Monday at a highly-traveled west county intersection. Steve Lewis, chief f police for Ellisville, tells FOX2 that traffic signals at the intersection of Clayton and Clarkson roads are out and will likely be out through Monday. MoDOT crews are expected to fix up the lights after this weekend.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Serious Injury Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) 39 year old Albert D. Parham, of Springfield is in serious condition after a two vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in St. Francois County. Accident Reports state the accident occurred just before 1:00 on Route OO south of Plum Creek Road, when the car Parham was driving south crossed the center line, striking a pickup driven north by a 16 year old male juvenile of Farmington head on. Parham was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place and was air lifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The juvenile, suffering minor injuries, was wearing a safety device.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Man dies after running stop sign in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man died Tuesday morning after running a stop sign in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. MSHP reports Kamron Lenoir, 23, of Wentzville, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. on Route P at Guthrie Road.
FOX 2

FOX 2

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy