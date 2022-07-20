6-year-old boy drowns at summer camp in south St. Louis County pool

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. – Police are investigating after a six-year-old boy drowned in a south St. Louis County pool Wednesday afternoon. The child has been identified as Travone Mister, Jr.

Officers responded to a call for service at the pool around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 6-year-old boy. EMS performed CPR on him at the recreation center, but with no luck.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors treated him to save his life, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead.

The Kennedy Recreation Pool is open to the public daily from noon to 6 p.m. Police said the boy was at the pool for a summer camp at the center. The center has an Olympic-sized pool and a baby wading pool. It’s unclear where the child was swimming or what lead up to the drowning.

A preliminary investigation revealed the child was found in the pool unresponsive. Additional details on what happened at the pool are not available at this time.

Officials said they confirm St. Louis County Executive Sam Page called the victim’s family to send their condolences. The family is mourning their son’s sudden and tragic death.

The investigation is ongoing and FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.