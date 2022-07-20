ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN News 2

‘He unloaded’: Witness describes tense moments gunman fired at Shelbyville police

By Stephanie Langston
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4RYJ_0gmmwK8d00

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A witness described to News 2 the tense moments a gunman opened fire on police officers in Shelbyville .

After an early morning manhunt, Rosson Pickett is now behind bars, facing two counts of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon charges.

Investigators say Pickett fired seven shots from a motel room at Best Western Celebration Inn on Madison Street. Two other people in that motel room were originally detained, but have since been released.

Supervisor attacked at Nashville juvenile detention center

Philip Johnson was in the room and told News 2 he didn’t know the shooter, but had a friend staying in the room.

“He unloaded; pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” Johnson told News 2.

The sound echoed in Johnson’s ears as he sat in shock.

“I was like at a standstill. ‘What do I do?’” he explained.

Johnson, fearful the gunman could turn on him, said he first hid in the closet and then the bathtub. Thoughts raced though his mind from the moment police first knocked on the door.

“Boom, boom, boom. We know who it is, it’s the police,” he said.

Jack in the Box employee charged with homicide after shooting co-worker in South Nashville

It’s when no one answered the door that Johnson said he knew something wasn’t right and then Rosson Pickett’s response raised concern as he aimed his gun at the door.

“If they come in that way I’m going to be ready for ‘em and in like a few minutes later and I hear the gunfire right next to me. ‘Boom, boom,’” Johnson explained.

He said he is now left with more questions than answers and is frustrated that his life was put in jeopardy.

“Why? ‘Why didn’t you answer the door?’ You know what, I’m so grateful that I’m holding back tears,” he said as he began to cry.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Johnson said he is counting his blessings that no one was hurt in the midst of the chaos.

“I don’t wish nothing on nobody, but it’s like this – you make your bed, you got to lay in it,” he said of the shooter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

One man dead following exchange of gunfire at Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police confirmed the death of a man at a Mapco gas station Friday evening. Metro Police said 28-year-old Courtlyn Hendricks was involved in an exchange of gunfire at the Gallatin Pike South Mapco before he was driven to Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Man sought for raping elderly woman Saturday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man accused of raping a woman in a neighborhood off Bowling Avenue behind Elmington Park. Police say the rapist surprised the victim inside her home after she came in from doing yard work late Saturday morning. The woman, 74, estimated that the rapist was in her home for at least 30 minutes.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Investigations underway after fatal shooting at Antioch gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a fatal shooting Friday night at a Thorton's gas station in Antioch on Eagle View Boulevard at Bell Road. Metro Police responded to the scene around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, the discovered that 23-year-old Kentrial Williams had been shot. Nashville Fire Department transported Williams to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Williams died shortly after arriving.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Shelbyville#Violent Crime#Wkrn
WSMV

Rutherford County officials locate missing juvenile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office located a missing juvenile Saturday. Authorities are looking for missing juvenile Kyle Smith, who left his Rhodes Lane home Friday night and had reportedly not returned home. At 1:36 p.m., officials confirmed that Kyle had been located.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Two wanted teens and a 15-year-old arrested Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old wanted out of Clarksville, and an 18-year-old in Nashville were arrested Thursday after they were found riding in a stolen car with drugs and multiple firearms. Metro Nashville Police TITANS detectives arrested 19-year-old, Latrell Knott. In addition, the 18-year-old Avunt Kejuan Oldham was first...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Suspect fights with police officer after gas station burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man smashed a Nashville gas station window with a rock and stole beer, according to Metro police documents. Metro police reported the man, later identified as 40-year-old Calvin Covington, smashed a window at the Shell station on Fesslers Lane and stole two cases of beer. Police said he was then […]
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Man who hid guns in unfinished Nashville jail convicted of vandalism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee jury has found a prominent prison reform advocate guilty of vandalism after he disguised himself as a construction worker to hide guns, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades inside the walls of an under-construction Nashville jail. Alex Friedmann was found guilty Thursday of vandalism...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee mother continues to search for answers in her son's death

This years marks 8 years since Montinez Johnson was shot and killed. Tennessee mother continues to search for answers …. Man arrested after woman found dead outside Nashville …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for July 23, 2022. Free immunizations for Metro seventh graders. Police oversight board pushes for audit.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Gas Station Robbed by Man Toting an AR Style Rifle

Murfreesboro, TN - An armed robbery that occurred on July 6th in Murfreesboro remains under investigation. Surveillance video shows a man dressed in solid black with the hood of his jacket pulled over his head, entered the Florence Point Market and demanded the employees give him money. The armed bandit allegedly threatened to shoot the workers if they didn't comply with his orders.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN News 2

$2K worth of damage after Bellevue apartment break-in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing felony charges after police documents claim he damaged someone’s property in an apartment in Bellevue, causing $2,000 dollars worth of damage. The break-in happened Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment on Hwy 70 South. 📧 Have breaking come...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police frustrated over repeat offender’s multiple arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old who has been arrested three times in a month is out of jail again. WSMV4 started looking into why he had been released and learned much more about his troubling past. A video showing four teens escaping from the downtown Juvenile Detention Center in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy