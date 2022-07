A single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 has claimed the life of a Weiser woman. Jean M. Hawk, 66, was traveling north on Thursday, just before noon, when she reportedly veered off the roadway, just south of Sunnyside Road, over-corrected, and rolled her vehicle. Hawk was ejected from the vehicle and was taken by Life Flight to a Boise hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

