ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

SoundCloud, Warner Music Group Strike Deal on Fan-Powered Royalties

By Dan Rys
Billboard
 3 days ago

The agreement means that Warner's artists will shift to a user-centric payment model for royalties earned on the SoundCloud platform. SoundCloud has finalized a deal with Warner Music Group that would allow WMG’s artists with songs on the SoundCloud platform the ability to get paid based on the number of individual...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Sony Removes Three Posthumous Michael Jackson Songs From Streaming Services Because Fans Think He Didn’t Sing On Them

In 2010, the year after Michael Jackson’s death, Sony Music released Michael, the first posthumous collection of Jackson’s unreleased songs. That album eventually went platinum, but three songs on that album have long been a sore spot for Jackson fans. The story is that people don’t believe that Michael Jackson really sang on the songs “Breaking News,” “Keep Your Head Up,” and the 50 Cent collaboration “Monster.” The official story is that Jackson recorded all three songs with the songwriting and production team Edward Cascio and James Porte in 2007. But fans have long believed that the vocals on those songs really come from session singer Jason Malachi.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

For the Record: Who’s Afraid of User-Centric Royalties?

In the music business, it is the best of times and the worst of times. Overall, it is the season of light – in 2021, U.S. recorded music revenues increased 23% to $15 billion, the sixth year in a row of growth driven by subscription streaming. For many creators and some entire genres, however, it is the winter of despair: Per-stream payouts are getting lower, publishers and songwriters are constrained by regulations and receive a small share of revenue, and many independent artists are struggling.
MUSIC
Billboard

BMG Acquires Jean-Michel Jarre’s Music Publishing Catalog

BMG will represent Jean-Michel Jarre’s entire music publishing catalog in what’s said to be the biggest single deal ever struck by the music company in France. BMG said Thursday that it is acquiring the electronic music pioneer’s decades-deep works, an arrangement that brings in such classic albums as Oxygene and Equinoxe, together with Jarre’s writer’s income stream.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music Group#Music Royalties#Wmg#Repost
Billboard

The Deals: BMG Acquires Simple Minds Music Rights, AmazeVR Signs JV with SM Entertainment

BMG acquired key music interests of Scottish rock band Simple Minds. The agreement, reached with frontman Jim Kerr and guitarist/keyboardist Charlie Burchill, includes publishing rights to over 240 songs across five albums, as well as neighboring rights and royalties from their entire recorded catalog. BMG had previously administered the band’s publishing catalog and, on the label side, released their 2018 album Walk Between Worlds; the company will also release their next studio album, Direction of the Heart, on Oct. 21. According to a press release, the band has sold over 60 million albums, with releases including Sparkle in the Rain (1984), Once Upon a Time (1985), Live in the City of Light (1987), Street Fighting Years (1989) and Glittering Prize 81/92 (1992). Key songs from the group include “Love Song,” “The American,” “Promised You A Miracle,” “Glittering Prize,” “Waterfront,” “Someone Somewhere in Summertime,” “Alive And Kicking” and “Belfast Child.” Their biggest U.S. hit, “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” was written by Keith Forsey, meaning it does not fall under the publishing acquisition, though BMG will collect recorded and neighboring rights royalties for the track.
BUSINESS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"

Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vibe

Busta Rhymes Gets Added To 2022 Rock The Bells Festival Lineup

Click here to read the full article. Busta Rhymes has been added to the lineup for the 2022 Rock The Bells Festival. Additionally, the festival has added Queens-native rappers Onyx, Havoc of Mobb Deep, and Large Professor for the annual Hip-Hop event. The rappers join the festival’s founder LL Cool J, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil’ Kim, The Diplomats Ft. Cam’ron, Jim Jones & Juelz Santana, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Trina, N.O.R.E. Scarface, Digable Planets, Roxanne Shante and more. More from VIBE.comBun B To Headline And Curate First Ever Hip-Hop Food Court Experience At Rock The Bells FestivalIce...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vibe

DJ Premier Reveals Reason Why Dr. Dre Once Blocked Him From Working With 50 Cent

With a career in Hip-Hop dating back to the late ’80s, legendary producer DJ Premier has a wealth of stories involving many of the culture’s biggest names, some of which he shared during his appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning on Monday (July 18). At one point during the conversation, Premo revealed that fellow production icon Dr. Dre once blocked him from working with rap star 50 Cent during the early aughts, just prior to Fif signing his historic record deal with Shady/Aftermath. According to the Gang Starr member, the record also involved Fat Joe, whom Fif would later go to battle with before reconciling their differences in recent years.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Flo Milli – ‘You Still Here, Ho?’ review: a promising, if not entirely polished, debut from the Alabama rapper

Over the past four years, few emerging names in rap have had as boisterous an impact as Mobile, Alabama’s Flo Milli. Since releasing her first official track ‘Beef FloMix’ on SoundCloud in late 2018 – which went on to become one of 2019’s rap songs of the summer – Milli, who declared to NME back in March that she is “a firm believer in my talent”, has more than kept up with the hype surrounding her, which only increased after the release of her critically acclaimed and Billboard-charting 2020 debut mixtape, ‘Ho, Why Is You Here?’.
MOBILE, AL
HipHopDX.com

DaniLeigh Goes Off On Choreographer Over Prince Video: ‘Prince Ain’t Hire Shit!’

DaniLeigh has issued a scathing response to comments made by a choreographer she previously worked with while directing a video for late music icon Prince. On Friday (July 22), hours after explaining how she forged a relationship with the “Purple Rain” vocalist during an interview with The Breakfast Club, the “Lil Bebe” singer responded to disparaging statements made by choreographer Nicole Kirkland about her involvement with the production of Prince’s “Breakfast Can Wait” music video.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Goes Off On Grammy's After "In Da Club" Hits Massive Milestone

50 Cent is among the best-selling artists of the early to late 2000s. Unfortunately, at the start of his career, the music establishment didn't take Fif seriously. His brand of hip-hop was a complete change of pace at the time, and institutions like the Grammys were simply too oblivious to actually catch onto his movement.
MUSIC
Billboard

Steve Lacy Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to ‘Bad Habit’

Click here to read the full article. Steve Lacy jumps to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated July 23) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his new single, “Bad Habit.” The song surges from No. 100 to No. 50 in its second week on the Billboard Hot 100 with 9.7 million U.S. streams (up 82%, good for the chart’s top Streaming Gainer award) in the July 8-14 tracking week, according to Luminate. The song is Lacy’s first Hot 100 entry as a soloist. “Bad Habit” concurrently ranks at No. 4 on...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch

Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Beyoncé Drops “Renaissance” Tracklist with Collaborators The-Dream, Jay-Z, Mike Dean and More

Beyoncé shares the tracklist with song collaborators from her forthcoming project Renaissance. The album’s first single, “Break My Soul,” debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Currently sitting at at #1 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for the third week. According to Chart Data, it’s the longest running #1 released in 2022.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy