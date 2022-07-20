ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beyoncé Shares 16-Song Tracklist From Seventh Album ‘Renaissance’

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfhlE_0gmmw5yz00

Click here to read the full article.

Beyoncé is mere days from releasing Renaissance and is giving the Beyhive more nuggets of info on what to expect from the album. On Wednesday, Queen Bey shared the names via her Instagram story of the 16 songs featured on her LP, out next Friday.

Break My Soul ,” her LP’s lead single sits at track No. 6, surrounded by tracks titled “Energy” and “Church Girl.” Other intriguing song names include “Alien Superstar,” “Thique,” and “America Has a Problem.” (It sure has a few.)

The LP opens with what we assume will be a girl power anthem, since it’s titled “I’m That Girl.” One track seems directed at some of our grandmothers who want to keep their furniture in pristine condition: “Plastic Off the Sofa.” Meanwhile, people born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22 have “Virgo’s Groove,” all for themselves. (This writer included.)

Beyoncé shared the cover art for the LP earlier this month, and shared some details about the album-making process.

Captioning the cover image, which features a photo of Beyoncé riding a ghost-like horse and staring intently into the camera while nearly nude, she wrote, “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place , a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”

Beyoncé continued by saying that creating the LP became a “beautiful journey of exploration” and that she hopes her fans enjoy the new music as much as she does.

“I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha!” she wrote. “And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

A British Vogue cover story described the record as “Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul.”

Renaissance is out July 29.

Renaissance Tracklist

1. “I’m That Girl”
2. “Cozy”
3. “Alien Superstar”
4. “Cuff It”
5. “Energy”
6. “Break My Soul”
7. “Church Girl”
8. “Plastic Off the Sofa”
9. “Virgo’s Groove”
10. “Move”
11. “Heated”
12. “Thique”
13. “All Up in Your Mind”
14. “America Has a Problem”
15. “Pure/Honey”
16. “Summer Renaissance”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point: ‘Roe v. Wade’ Edition

In light of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, many reproductive rights activists have criticized cisgender heterosexual men for staying silent on the issue of abortion rights — even though men are arguably just as impacted by the availability of safe, accessible abortion as women are. But as we discuss on this week’s episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast on internet culture, there are a handful of men who are speaking out against Roe v. Wade being overturned — they’re just not the men you’d expect (and in some cases, they’re exactly the men you wouldn’t want in your corner on a political issue.) Call it the ultimate example of “the Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point.“
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

This Mother-Daughter Duo Has Become the Center of Creepy TikTok Conspiracy Theories

At first glance, Bebop and Bebe, a TikTok page with more than two million followers, looks like a typical, albeit somewhat idiosyncratic, family account. The page features videos of Bebop, a girl with stick-straight hair who looks to be about eight or nine years old, mugging for the camera with her mom, a peroxide blond with a fondness for ethereal makeup filters. Together they dance to songs like “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and Louis Theroux’s “Jiggle Jiggle” remix, lip-synching poorly to audios, usually against the backdrop of what appears to be a splashily decorated preteen girl’s room, with Bebop flaunting a wide range of impressive makeup looks and hairstyles.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Jessie Ware
Person
Julien Baker
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Watch Beyoncé’s First TikTok Featuring a Cardi B Cameo

Let me cut to the chase: Yes, Beyoncé has a TikTok account—but no, she hasn't posted any monologues to an iPhone camera, dance routines, or whatever it is Lizzo does on the app that makes her seem so relatable. Beyoncé's first TikTok, rather, is a mash-up of fan...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance

The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Pete Rock Goes Off On Diddy For Calling Bobby Brown "The First Chocolate Boy Wonder"

It was a big night at the BET Awards on Sunday. While we saw plenty of excellent performances and many artists receiving recognition for their work, Diddy certainly had one of the biggest moments of the evening. The mogul was chosen as the recipient of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award, and gave a shout-out to practically everyone that's helped him throughout his career.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy