ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Extreme heat is raising health concerns in the St. Louis

By Dan Gray
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tntSH_0gmmvrrT00

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis heat wave which may last the rest of the week is raising health concerns.

Construction workers have to be outside in the heat but some workers start their jobs early in the morning when it’s a bit cooler.

“I mean you still got a job to do no matter how it is like I said drink plenty of fluids try to stay as cool as possible,” said Jeff Thomas, who is a concrete finisher.

Top story: Stephan Cannon found guilty in murder of David Dorn

“Sometime in the mornings, it’s still in the 80s for the early morning walkers. We do see an increase with the walkers in the morning as well,” said Sean Phillips, Senior Marketing Director at the West County Center.

If you’re trying to find a cool place to escape the heat, St. Louis city is utilizing all 16 of its library branches as cooling centers. Anyone can go into the centers when they are open.

“There are always options at the library, there’s the computers they can access, there’s obviously all the great materials for them to check out,” said Maryann Brickey, St. Louis library Director of Central Services. “For children under the age of 18, we also have a partnership with operation food search where they’re serving meals this summer at five of our locations.”

Medical experts said all of these efforts to beat the heat are critical because the temperatures and humidity moving in the St. Louis area are dangerous.

“If you must be outside know that you can’t be out there very long,” said Dr. Robert Poirer, Emergency Medicine at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. “As soon as you start having any symptoms, you should immediately move indoors and start cooling yourself down. Heat exhaustion can quickly move into heat stroke if you don’t take the necessary steps to start treating it and heat stroke is deadly.”

Doctors said a person who has to be outside can become overheated within 30 minutes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Weather Is Going To Be Hot as Hell All Weekend

If you had outdoor plans for this weekend, you might want to reconsider. The latest local weather reports are saying that the St. Louis area will be dealing with excessive heat all weekend, with heat index values reaching up to 110 degrees today and tomorrow. Sunday might be just as hot, too, but local meteorologists aren’t quite sure yet what the day will bring.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Gioia's Strength Is Its Family, Famous Sandwich

Alex Donley's first bite of solid food as an infant was a piece of hot salami from Gioia's Deli. That early taste may well have sealed his fate. Nearly 40 years later, Donley, now the owner of Gioia's, is still inseparable from the famous sandwich that he says represents his hometown.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Emergency Medicine#Heat Wave#Louis#Central Services
FOX 2

Wash U needs participants for microbes study

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area researchers want to know if drug-resistant microbes are living in homes and where. Researchers from Flinders University in Australia will release a report in August 2022. It points to a lack of research into how these microbes can enter hospitals through plumbing. Right now in the St. Louis area, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Governor Parson declares emergency due to heat wave

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared an emergency due to the recent intense heat wave. Parson said the high temperatures and little rain are causing severe drought conditions. This could ruin farmers and cost more money on groceries. St. Louis’ drought condition is yellow which...
FOX 2

Highest paying jobs in St. Louis for high school graduates

Highest paying jobs in St. Louis for high school graduates. The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 2

St. Louis area heatwave causes more water main breaks

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – This St. Louis area heatwave is leading to an increase in water main breaks. Crews were clearing the scene Thursday morning on Chesterfield Parkway West near Olive and Highway 40 after they finished repairing one of the latest water main breaks. Missouri American Water officials said this was one of six water main breaks reported Wednesday in the area. Workers told FOX 2 they spent all night there repairing the break in time to clear the roadway for the morning commute.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy