ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Hartselle police officer update

WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHartselle Police Officer recovering from skull fracture. Don Webster with HEMSI says that the extraction...

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Dog attacks police officer; Hanceville woman arrested

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A police officer was injured, and a Hanceville woman arrested after her dog attacked the officer. Officers with the Hanceville Police Department responded to a call about a vicious dog near the 500 block of County Road 540 Wednesday evening around 7. According to HPD Assistant Police Chief Adam Hadder, the complainants reported a neighbor’s pit bull attacked their dog, severely injuring it, and also attempted to attack them. “While on scene, officers did find an injured dog at the residence,” Hadder said. “Officers began an investigation by attempting to locate the vicious dog and identify the owner. They went...
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two injured in Stony Lonesome ATV crash

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in an ATV crash at Stony Lonesome OHV Park in Cullman County. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office assisted medical personnel following the crash. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, two people were transported to nearby hospitals for injuries sustained...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Two taken to area hospitals following ATV accident at Stony Lonesome

CULLMAN, Ala. – According to Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications Deputy Chad Whaley, “There was an ATV accident at the park. We did assist, but medical was in charge at the scene.” Whaley stated while he doesn’t have full patient information, he did verify at least two individuals were involved. “I have no patient info, but 2 subjects were transported to local hospitals,” he said. More information will be available as it’s released. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Athens, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Colbert County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Hartselle, AL
Hartselle, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Colbert County, AL
WAFF

Marshall County woman charged with interference of child custody

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for a missing 4-year-old female child at the Asbury Baseball fields. Deputies responded and made contact with the grandmother of the child who had custody of her through Dekalb County the previous...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Hartselle holds vigil for injured officer at municipal hall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 50 people, including Hartselle mayor Randy Garrison attended this vigil to support one of their own, Officer Lynn Dean. It’s been one week since Dean was hospitalized after fracturing his skull while patrolling an area where a church was recently burglarized. Hartselle Chief of Police Justin Barley says this vigil is just one way the community is supporting one of their own.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Police: Shoals man arrested in Sheffield after shooting Florence woman in the head

A Muscle Shoals man is in jail and awaiting charges after police say he shot a Florence woman in the head and left her in the 800 block of Sixth Street in Muscle Shoals. Muscle Shoals Police Department said first responders were dispatched to the area Friday after someone called 911 about the woman, who was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Webster
weisradio.com

Vehicle Stolen in Cherokee County Found in Etowah County

A vehicle recently stolen in Cherokee County has reportedly been recovered. According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office – that white, 2006 Dodge, four-door pickup was found abandoned just inside the Etowah County line, and the owner has since been notified; the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says no one is in custody in connection with the theft at this time, however the investigation is on-going.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. shooting leads to search warrant, 2 arrests made

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened on Highway 157 on July 21. According to the person who called Morgan County 911, their vehicle had been shot into and one person had been injured. Deputies and emergency medical services found the caller and treated the injured person for non-life threatening injuries.
WAFF

Family fighting for justice 8 months after deadly crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been eight months since two women were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 in Huntsville. No arrests or charges have been made, and the case still has not be presented to the grand jury. The parents of victim Hannah Parton are sad, angry,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Muscle Shoals man in custody after shooting woman in head

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – A Muscle Shoals man is in custody after police say he shot a woman in the head on Friday. Officers were called to 812 6th Street in Muscle Shoals where 22-year-old Jalisa Lashea Box, of Florence, was found shot in the head. Police say the shooting occurred after a domestic dispute that took place at the home.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mayor
WAFF

FBI, Florence PD arrest 2 people for financially exploiting a 71-year-old woman

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a joint operation with the FBI, the Florence Police Department arrested two people for financially exploiting a 71-year-old woman. According to Florence PD, the woman was contacted by people claiming to be from the FBI. She was told that her bank accounts were compromised and she should withdraw a large amount of cash.
Hartselle Enquirer

Prayer vigil to be held for injured Hartselle officer

A prayer vigil will be held for the injured Hartselle officer who is still in the hospital after suffering an injury while on patrol July 15. Sgt. Lynn Dean was patrolling a church in the early morning hours when he encountered a dog. Authorities said Dean either tripped over the dog or was attacked. He sustained a fractured skull in the incident and is recovering in the hospital.
HARTSELLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAFF

Huntsville Police Department officer suffers on-shift medical emergency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An officer with the Huntsville Police Department suffered a medical emergency while on shift on Thursday morning. According to another HPD officer on the scene, the officer was sitting in his car doing paperwork when the medical event occurred. His car was parked at the First Assembly of God Church.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy