Hartselle police officer update

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A police officer was injured, and a Hanceville woman arrested after her dog attacked the officer. Officers with the Hanceville Police Department responded to a call about a vicious dog near the 500 block of County Road 540 Wednesday evening around 7. According to HPD Assistant Police Chief Adam Hadder, the complainants reported a neighbor’s pit bull attacked their dog, severely injuring it, and also attempted to attack them. “While on scene, officers did find an injured dog at the residence,” Hadder said. “Officers began an investigation by attempting to locate the vicious dog and identify the owner. They went...

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO