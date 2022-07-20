WATCH: Aliens in Arizona? What appears to be UFO hovers over Tempe



Arizonans w ere stunned last week when they looked to the sky to see what many called a UFO hovering in broad daylight.

A video is going viral that shows what appears to be a UFO cruising through the daytime sky over Tempe, Arizona.

In the footage, the object, a large gray disk, sits among fluffy white clouds.

One TikTok user filmed the scene from her car.

"What the f*** is that," someone can be heard saying. "That is the craziest sh*t I've ever seen in my life, bro."

Another person compared the scene to Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele's new alien invasion movie Nope .

"That one's not mine," Peele tweeted with the video.

The object may look extraterrestrial, but it is actually a lenticular cloud, according to meteorologist Krystle Henderson.

"Those clouds are notorious for being described as UFOs," Henderson said.

"They have a smooth, oval flying-saucer-shaped look. They can be singular or stacked like pancakes. If you google lenticular clouds you’ll see other photos and see what I mean."