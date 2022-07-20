9/11 families to hold press conference shading Trump's hosting of Saudi-backed LIV

F amilies of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are teeing up a press conference next week in Bedminster, New Jersey, to rail against the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament ahead of its event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Former President Donald Trump has shown no signs of relenting despite the uproar over the decision to host a LIV tournament at his golf resort later this month. A group named 9/11 Families United said it would use the event to remind backers of the LIV tournament "that Saudi Arabia provided support for al Qaeda and the 9/11 hijackers."

TRUMP APPEARS TO DEFEND SAUDI LIV GOLF, FOR WHICH HIS COURSES ARE HOSTING EVENTS

"Sadly, this new tournament takes place 50 miles from Ground Zero. Members of the 9/11 community will discuss the recently declassified documents that demonstrate direct Saudi support for 9/11 hijackers and their outrage toward a sad line of Presidents past and present who have failed to demand accountability from the Kingdom," the group said in a press release.

Relatives of the 9/11 victims previously implored Trump to reconsider hosting the event, but the former president has shown no signs of budging. He speculated the recently established LIV tournament would merge with the PGA Tour and argued in a Truth Social post, "If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place."

The FBI released declassified records from its investigation into potential links between the Saudi government and 9/11 in September of last year, with some of the long-anticipated documents released on the 20th anniversary of the al Qaeda terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. Although Saudi Arabia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks, 9/11 families have pointed to the kingdom's tight grip over its subjects, especially given that 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudis.

Trump is slated to host two of the eight LIV Golf tournaments at his resorts. The first will take place at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster from July 29 to July 31, and the second is scheduled for Trump National Dural in Miami from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30.

However, groups such as 9/11 Families United and 9/11 Justice have implored the public to shun the LIV tournament because it has received funding from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

"While members of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour prepare to continue 'sportswashing' the Kingdom's reputation by playing in another tournament on U.S. soil, 9/11 Families United and members of the 9/11 community will remind them next week yet again that Saudi Arabia provided support for al Qaeda and the 9/11 hijackers to carry out the September 11 attacks," the group said.

Prominent American golfers have faced pressure on both sides of the debate on whether to participate in LIV, with backers reportedly offering financial incentives for big-name golfers to swing their clubs in the upstart tournament. Meanwhile, critics such as 9/11 Justice have accused participants of placating a regime with blood on its hands.

Trump stood by Saudi Arabia during his presidency despite human rights concerns such as the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence pinned on the Saudi crown. President Joe Biden recently faced backlash for bumping fists with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to Saudi Arabia. Saudi officials have denied the crown prince had any role in the death of Khashoggi.