"I had a little bit of hesitation when approached with the role of Micah," Bella Ortiz tells POPSUGAR about her casting in the new comedy-horror "American Carnage." The film sort of feels like a Latinx version of Jordan Peele's "Get Out," and Ortiz's character has one of the more surprising arcs. She had auditioned for another role but decided to go for the part of Micah despite her misgivings. She went for it, noting, "these kinds of movies, they don't get made often, especially independent features." And in the end, she was proud to be part of a majority-Latinx team with lots of camaraderie. Everyone who worked on the film was "committed to being a part of telling this story and highlighting the important issues that were happening."

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO