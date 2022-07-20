ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ESPN snubbed Aliyah Boston, and all she represents, by not inviting her to the ESPYs

By David Travis Bland
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN should have invited Aliyah Boston to the ESPY awards. ESPN messed up by snubbing the best college basketball player in the women’s game, a national champion and the defensive player of the year, to name a few of her honors. One big reason to invite her is...

Yardbarker

Watch: Steph Curry takes jab at LeBron James at ESPYs

Steph Curry hosted the ESPYs for the first time, and he did not hold back with one joke. On Wednesday, Curry became just the ninth athlete ever to host the ESPYs. If LeBron James has any say in the matter, it could be the two-time MVP’s first and only time.
NBA
State
California State
The Associated Press

Marlins rookie Meyer leaves game after Soler goes on IL

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Highly touted Miami Marlins rookie pitcher Max Meyer left in the first inning of Saturday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an apparent injury. In his second career start, Meyer faced just three batters and threw 10 pitches before exiting after being met on the mound by manager Don Mattingly and an athletic trainer. The 23-year-old Meyer made his debut last Saturday, losing to Philadelphia at home. The Marlins selected him third overall in the 2020 draft. Earlier in the day, the Marlins placed left fielder Jorge Soler, last year’s World Series MVP with Atlanta, on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. In his first year with Miami, Soler is hitting .207 with 13 home runs in 72 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten desirability ratings: where each current league member ranks per Sports Illustrated

If Power 5 conferences started from scratch tomorrow, how desirable would the Iowa Hawkeyes and the rest of the Big Ten’s league members be? That’s precisely what Sports Illustrated set out to determine in their desirability ratings. In order to compile their full Power 5 desirability ratings, there was a set of five categories used to rank the programs: football ranking, academic ranking, all-sports ranking, football attendance, and broadcast viewership. For the football ranking, SI used the five-year average Sagarin ratings for each Power 5 team from 2017-21. Academic rankings were listed according to the U.S. News & World Report’s national universities...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllLakers

Lakers News: Steph Curry Roasts LA and Rob Pelinka at ESPYs

Earlier this week, Steph Curry became the second NBA player to host the ESPYs. Lakers superstar LeBron James hosted the ESPN award show back in 2007. Like many high profile award shows, the host gets to take a few jabs at their fellow celebrities and, or, athletes. Curry did just that by trolling the Lakers and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Aliyah Boston
Paige Bueckers
Dawn Staley
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Steph Curry wears Brittney Griner Mercury jersey and calls for her release during ESPYs

On a night when some of the greatest athletes, coaches and teams were recognized at the 2022 ESPY Awards, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors made his plea for Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison.  Curry took the stage next to Skyler Diggins-Smith, Griner's Mercury teammate, and Nneka Ogwumike of the L.A. Sparks. Curry called attention to the Mercury jersey under his jacket.  ...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Vanessa Bryant Reacts To Tribute At The ESPYS

There were a lot of moving tributes at the ESPYs yesterday, but one of the best moments of the night came from Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson directed at Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa. "I don't know if Vanessa is out there watching, but to Vanessa and her three beautiful...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Trevion Williams. Charania: "Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cassius

Boston Celtics Get Roasted, Calls To Bring Brittney Griner Home & More of the Biggest Moments & Reactions From the 2022 ESPYS

It turns out chucking up shots from center court isn’t the only thing Steph Curry can do to command a crowd’s attention. Last night, the Golden State sharpshooter dominated the stage as he hosted the 2022 ESPYS. Remember, the West Coast team recently took home the Larry O’Brien trophy, so you know the not-so-humble brags were going to be casually thrown around.
BOSTON, MA
AOL Corp

Is Tennessee football headed back to the top? Josh Heupel thinks so.

Once again, Tennessee believes it’s Tennessee again. The old Tennessee. The really good Tennessee. The Tennessee of the Power T. Peyton Manning. Phil Fulmer. Tee Martin. The rivalry with Steve Spurrier and Florida. The Volunteers won a national championship in 1998, then slipped into the college football darkness, unable to find their way out, much less a way back to the top of Rocky Top.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Lakers Daily

Draymond Green blasts former NFL player Marcellus Wiley for his analysis comparing 2017 Warriors to 2001 Lakers

Sports analyst Marcellus Wiley recently claimed that the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers would beat the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors in a seven-game series. Wiley explained that the Warriors weren’t physical enough to hypothetically beat the Lakers team that was led by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Wiley claimed that the 2016-17 Warriors played in a “softer league.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
