Our daily history nugget below notes that it’s been 10 years since Stars Motion Picture Corporation of El Dorado announced that it would permanently close The Cameo theatre on Sunday, August 12, 2012. So, it’s been 10 years. Ten years since Magnolia last had a motion picture theatre. (Longer than that, really – ole’ W.P. Florence knew how to run The Cameo but he couldn't do it forever. His successors, less so as witnessed by The Cameo's closure). The Cameo’s closure remains a sore spot in the social and cultural life of Magnolia and Columbia County. How can it be that a town with a state university doesn’t have a motion picture theatre? SAU has done its best, offering land and practically begging companies to build a movie palace. Perhaps it will happen someday. We have high hopes for the land that Dawson Hotel Management is leasing from SAU for the construction of a Best Western Hotel. This presents an opportunity for others – perhaps even a movie house chain – to execute similar long-term leases. Our belief is that Magnolia can support a modern three-to-five screen theater. CLICK HERE to see our story about the SAU-Dawson lease.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO