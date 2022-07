The Watsonville, California, Taco Bell has been remodeled and will reopen July 22, according to a press release. "We are excited to welcome back our guests to the Watsonville Taco Bell and share with them our modernized restaurant," SG Ellison, president of franchisee Diversified Restaurant Group, said in the release. "We've given the restaurant a brand-new look from the inside out and added some features that elevate the guest experience. We've also upgraded our operations, so our crew can better serve our customers."

