Everything to Know About Shania Twain’s Netflix Documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
David Fisher/Shutterstock

The woman in her — on TV! Shania Twain is getting her own Netflix documentary, and it’s debuting sooner than you might think.

Titled Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, the new film will track the Grammy winner’s rise to fame as a country star who later crossed over to pop. “Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary,” the “Come on Over” songstress says in a trailer. “You gotta be brave.”

The movie also features interviews with Twain’s friends, colleagues and admirers, including Lionel Richie, Diplo and fellow country artist Kelsea Ballerini. “She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres,” the American Idol judge says in an interview. “She was that trailblazer.”

The film will seemingly touch on the Canada native’s personal struggles as well, including a battle with Lyme disease that left her worried she could never sing again and her headline-making split from ex-husband Robert John “Mutt” Lange. “I thought I lost my voice forever,” the “Up!” singer says in the teaser video. “I thought that was it.”

Twain previously revealed that she contracted the illness after being bitten by a tick in 2003 while horseback riding in Norfolk, Virginia. “It took years to get to the bottom of what was affecting my voice,” the musician recalled during an August 2020 appearance on the U.K. talk show Loose Women. “And I would say probably a good seven years before a doctor was able to find out that it was nerve damage to my vocal cords directly caused by Lyme disease.”

The CMA Award winner underwent open-throat surgery to stabilize her vocal cords. She believes the procedure changed her voice, but it also made it possible for her to sing again. “My speaking voice is definitely the biggest effort. Sometimes I get a bit raspy … singing is actually easier,” she explained. “I have more power when I’m singing now. I have more character, I find. I enjoy singing again. Speaking is the more difficult challenge for me than singing, which, OK, I’ll take that!'”

According to a Netflix press release, Not Just a Girl will also cover the period surrounding the release of Twain’s breakthrough album, The Woman in Me, which was produced by Lange. The South Africa native went on to produce her next two albums, but the duo split in 2008 after Lange had an affair with Twain’s best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. (Twain, meanwhile, moved on with Frédéric Thiébaud, who was previously married to Marie-Anne.)

Despite the tumultuous end of her marriage, the From This Moment On author still credits Lange with being “extremely influential” in her career. “As a producer, he is very much a director as well; very hands-on and very talented,” she told The Guardian in April 2018. “So, he was driving the direction of the sound. He didn’t drive the direction of my voice and never tried to change me.”

Keep scrolling for more details about Not Just a Girl.

Closer Weekly

Are Erin and Ben Napier Still Together? Everything to Know About the ‘Home Town’ Couple’s Marriage

Home Town stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier first captivated viewers when they made their HGTV debut in 2016. In the years that followed, the pair landed several spinoffs, wrote books and shared their journey living in their own Laurel, Mississippi, home. Keep scrolling to find out more details about their marriage and whether they are still together.
LAUREL, MS
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
