Stephen Curry Hosts the ESPYS and Neil Patrick Harris Premieres ‘Uncoupled’: Must Attend Calendar Listings

Art + Soul Oakland, one of the jewels of the Bay Area summer festival season, returns this weekend, complete with its usual assortment of live music on two stages, all kinds of vendors and family entertainment, and delicious foods and drinks. That is such good news that you could easily overlook the bit of musical history set to take place there as well. That would be in the form of the popular and renowned Bay Area singer Faye Carol - aka The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol - who as the primary musical headliner will be performing the world premiere of her new suite, "Blues, Baroque, and Bars: From The Streets to the Symphony." The work, created with funding from a Hewlett Foundation 50 Arts Commission grant, traces the history of Black people in America through blues, jazz, R&B, hip-hop and other roots music genres. Backing Carol will be Parliament-Funkadelic's percussionist Dennis Chambers, Oakland MC RyanNicole and a baroque string quartet. Others performing Saturday include pianist, composer and bandleader Kev Choice; rapper/singer/songwriter Jonah Melvon; Oakland band the Alphabet Rockers, and the West Coast Blues Society Caravan of All Stars, among many others. The event runs noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at and around Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza (easily accessible by the 12th Street Oakland BART station). Carol is set to perform around 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. More information is at https://www.artandsouloakland.com.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO