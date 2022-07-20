ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Spring Creek HOA charged with discrimination

By Buckrail @ Toby
buckrail.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has charged the Spring Creek Homeowners Association (SCHOA), the governing body of approximately 131 residential units in Jackson, with discriminating against two homeowners because of their disability by imposing restrictions on their assistance animals. When the...

buckrail.com

buckrail.com

EXPLAINER: Illegal camping in Jackson

JACKSON, Wyo. — Across a ten day span from July 11- 22, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) made 27 illegal camping citations, according to press logs from JPD. In the summer, police field more calls than usual for illegal camping on city streets and in local parks, as it can be a more feasible housing option for transient summer residents.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Making GTNP more accessible for people with disabilities

MOOSE, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park (GTNP) has partnered with Teton Adaptive (TA) to make park trails more accessible to individuals with mobility disabilities. While much of the park’s front-country infrastructure, like visitor centers, paved walkways and bathrooms, is wheelchair-accessible as part of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), that level of access stops as soon as you get to the trailhead. From that point on, access is governed by the Architectural Barriers Act (ABA), which “applies to facilities designed, built, altered or leased with federal funds.”
MOOSE, WY
buckrail.com

JH Wildlife Foundation releases vehicle collision report

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation has completed the latest Wildlife Vehicle Collision (WVC) report. Overall, the charts show a general decline of WVC’s on Teton County highways. A total of 220 WVC’s were reported in Teton County from May 2019 to April 2020, and a...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Red Flag fire warning issued across Teton County today

JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Riverton issued the first Red Flag Warning of the wildfire season for Teton County and the surrounding areas starting at noon today through 8 p.m. This comes as humidity has dropped into low levels, above normal temperatures and gusty winds that...
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

Important Fair entry deadlines

JACKSON, Wyo. — The 2022 Teton County Fair kicks off next week and there is still time to enter into some of the Fair’s most popular events. “The deadlines are right around the corner, but we still have openings for a variety of events” said Teton County Fair and Fairgrounds Manager Rachel Grimes. “We still have a few spots open for the Cornhole Tournament and Figure 8 Race. For all the kids’ races at the Big Top Tent, bingo, pie eating, diaper derby and wiener dog races, just show up at the scheduled day and time”
TETON COUNTY, WY
107.9 LITE FM

Older Idahoans Are Now Turning To This Crime To Get By

Times are tough in Idaho. It's hot, houses are outrageously expensive, and traffic/gas prices have teamed up to make commuting a living hell. We get it. With the economy in a weird state of flux, many Americans are having a tough time getting by. Sometimes just keeping up with the bills can feel like an insurmountable task. So what's one to do?
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
buckrail.com

Director of Fundraising

Our Mission: To inspire and develop student-athletes through innovative and accessible ski and snowboard programs that provide opportunities to pursue personal excellence in snowsports and life. Our Values:. ⚫ FUN ⚫ COMMITMENT ⚫ TEAMWORK ⚫ SPORTSMANSHIP ⚫ COMPETITION. POSITION DESCRIPTION:. The Director of Fundraising (DF) is...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Active wildfire in Teton Wilderness

JACKSON, Wyo. — A wildfire is currently active in the Teton Wilderness, near the border of Yellowstone National Park. According to Teton Interagency Fire, the one-acre blaze was discovered near Huckleberry Ridge at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. Fire managers are referring to it as the Flagg Fire, which was caused by a lightning strike.
ENVIRONMENT
buckrail.com

Quiet retreat off Village Rd: 3850 W Kimball Lane

WILSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listings below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
WILSON, WY
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Crash on U.S. Highway 20 required ambulance

An accident on U.S. Highway 20 near Exit 332 Wednesday required the use of an ambulance. The crash happened around 3 p.m. About a dozen police cars from the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Rexburg Police Department assisted at the scene.
REXBURG, ID
buckrail.com

Front of House Support Positions- Host / Food Runner

The Snake River Grill team is seeking a Lead Host & Food Runner to join our iconic restaurant located on Jackson’s town square for over 29 years. We take great pride in our staff and they, in return, take great care of our guests. Work with a team that supports and believes in one another while being recognized as an individual. Make great personal connections through our long-time clientele while learning from a restaurant that serves hospitality in its sincerest form.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Tickets on sale now for five festive nights at the Teton County Fair

JACKSON, Wyo. — After indulging in The Lion’s Club Breakfast, visiting the award-winning rabbits and pigs in Heritage Arena, witnessing the art of horsemanship at Horse Show events, exploring the Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall, playing a round of mini golf, and feeling your way through the petting zoo, there is even more fun to be found at the 66th annual Teton County Fair! In tradition, the night events will kick off with the Fair Concert on Wednesday, July 27, at the Rodeo Arena. This year’s concert features soulful Americana and country music artists Ian Munsick, Elvie Shane, and guest Kylie Frey. This is guaranteed to be a boot-stomping, two-stepping jamboree to remember. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person at the Fair office or www.tetoncountyfair.com.
TETON COUNTY, WY
travelyouman.com

11 Things To Do In Victor, Idaho (Fun Activities & Places To Go)

Victor is a little community in Idaho’s Teton County that is situated close to Grand Teton National Park. But despite how quiet it may seem; this little town offers attractive services and activities that you won’t find in other places. So don’t let that fool you. You will quickly fall in love with Victor if you adore the outdoors.
VICTOR, ID
buckrail.com

Sheriff’s Office: Look out for car involved in hit-and-run

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a felony hit-and-run collision. Officials are looking for an older model, square body, dark green, Subaru Forester. The make could be from the years 1990 to 2010. There may be damage to the hood of the car as it was involved in the hit-and-run collision. The vehicle may look similar to the picture provided.
TETON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. Target Area: Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 422 (below 6000ft), 425, 427, 475, AND 476 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 425 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may crate hazardous fire weather conditions.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID

