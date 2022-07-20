8 Beauty Bundle Deals You Don’t Want to Miss From the Nordstrom Sale

Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has tons of opportunities for you to save big bucks — but some of the best steals can happen in the beauty department! What makes the beauty deals at Nordstrom different are the exclusive bundles they have up for grabs.

You can score jumbo versions of some of your favorite products or multi-product value sets, and we have our eyes on eight specific steals that you need to know about — read on for the scoop!

This Exfoliating Duo

This leave-on exfoliating treatment is arguably one of the most popular Paula’s Choice products. It can help eliminate dead skin cells from the surface of the skin to reveal a more radiant glow, plus improve skin firmness and the appearance of pores. With this set, you’ll receive a large bottle to leave at home and a travel size to take on the road with you!

This Intense Body Moisturizer

This moisturizer has over 1,500 reviews, and some shoppers say it’s the absolute best they have tried for soothing dry skin!

Get the Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer (originally $86) on sale for $56 at Nordstrom!

This Lip Balm Trio

This lip balm blends skincare and makeup into one. In addition to leaving your pout extra moisturized and soft, you can also choose between three soft tints that give your lips some color!

This Wrinkle-Fighting Routine

This set includes all three steps from the infamous Lancer Method that’s designed to make your complexion look firmer and younger. Jennifer Lopez has said she uses these products, so they have got to be good!

This Gentle Skincare Set

If you have sensitive skin and need extra gentle products, this system is ideal. The rose that’s infused into each treatment helps soothe the skin — while both cleansing and hydrating it for minimal irritation.

This Night Renewal Oil

The night serum contains a powerful blend of different botanicals and other natural extracts to help improve the texture and radiance of your skin while you sleep. This extra large 3.4 oz bottle will last you for a seriously long time too, so it’s an incredible value!

Get the Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil (originally $128) on sale for $86 at Nordstrom!

This Luxe Skincare Set

La Mer products can cost well into the hundreds, but with this more affordable set, you’ll receive a sampling of their greatest hits to test them out for yourself on a budget!

This Face Toning Set

With this set, you get everything you need to improve sagging, fine lines and wrinkles in a matter of weeks — or even days! It can also help to contour your face to chisel out your cheekbones, so anyonecan snag a ton of benefits from this set.

