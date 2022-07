Family Promise of the Coastal Empire Executive Director Katrina Bostick was featured in the current issue of Essence Magazine. The piece is titled, “’It Could Happen to Any of Us’: This CEO Shares How Her Social Work Career Led Her To Fight The Homelessness Epidemic,” and was written by Jasmine Browley. It focuses on the path that led Bostick to her vocation of assisting housing-insecure families while highlighting her achievements with Family Promise since she came on board seven years ago.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO