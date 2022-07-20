Urbana School District hosting support staff job fair

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois plans to hire 300 new faculty members to keep up with its record-breaking enrollment numbers. 200 of them would teach on the Urbana-Champaign campus and the rest will go to Chicago. President Tim Killeen said it will help the university system meet the increasing demand for […]
IROQUOIS, Ill. (WCIA)–The Iroquois County Fair announced it’s winners of their 50th talent show on July 20th. The fair ends Sunday July 24th at 6p.m. Organizer Pat Ward said, “The talent of Iroquois County was blazing!” The Junior Division winners were: 1st place for Abbie Tindle of Gilman singing “I’ll fly away”; second place went […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is planning a barbecue for later this summer to help send kids in need back to school with all the supplies they need. Deputies are looking for pens, pencils, crayons and backpacks. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said they wanted to show their support so […]
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students will be heading back to the classroom soon. While kids look for places to enjoy the rest of their summertime, a trip to the park would be a good option to soak in the sunshine and have fun with their friends. The Urbana Park District is inviting teenagers to join […]
Transitions Care partners with local communities to provide end-of-life and comfort-focused care. We uphold the “age-in-place” philosophy by working with communities like Evergreen Place to provide quality care. Transitions specialize in:. • End-of-life care. • Symptom management. • Medication management. • Grief counseling and support. Evergreen offers:. •...
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Parks & Rec Month is a national celebration through the NRPA (National Recreation and Park Association). NRPA is the association that recently named Champaign Park District as a FINALIST for the GOLD MEDAL AWARD – meaning Champaign is in the top 4 park districts in the NATION for our population category!
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 130 on and off-duty first responders attended the rapid response and rescue task force training. “In roughly sixty minutes, we are providing classroom training, a briefing, two tactical scenarios, and a debrief to every first responder on site,” said Champaign’s Officer Sean Ater. Organizers say this was years in […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group that helps in emergency situations is looking for volunteers to join their team. The Champaign County EMA Search and Rescue team was at Hessel Park Tuesday evening. Distinguished by their orange shirts, the team was practicing a missing person search. The group is always looking for new team members.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign reported Wednesday that she was scammed out of $60,000, according to the police. Officials said the student first received a call in March from someone who claimed to be a Chinese police officer. The caller said that the student was involved in a […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Some Champaign County homeowners could get help fixing up their homes. This help comes courtesy of the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority, which received an allocation of money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The land bank authority is using the allocation to launch a home rehab program that will […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Pursuing your dreams doesn’t come without its challenges or limitations. But when you find a passion you believe in, no one and nothing can stop it from becoming a reality. Dr. Bianca Bailey, a University of Illinois alumna, is living proof. Now, she wants to see the world improve with her […]
The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s the roads you travel on, the bridges you cross, the tunnels you...
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–Hoopeston Police said they have recovered missing items. Police said they found a white Panama Jack bicycle, a black Mongoose bicycle, and a purple Roadmaster bicycle. HPD said the owners may come to the department to claim their bikes, but must prove ownership.
The old Woodrow Wilson High School property is for sale. The parcel of land will be up for auction as part of an upcoming Tax Deed Auction with the Macon County Treasurer. The auction will take place September 2nd at the Macon County Office Building on South Main Street, in Room 302. It will occur from 8:30am to 4:30pm.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been edited to clarify the benefactors of this event following additional information from organizers.) CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA)–To keep community projects going in Cerro Gordo, money is needed. Friday night there are a few events with proceeds going towards events. Organizers said the Cerro Gordo Sons of American Legion Post#117 […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Board on Thursday night discussed proposals presented by a task force dedicated to ending violence. The Community Violence Prevention Task Force proposed that four groups receive funding to help support programs that help youth and end violence. The Champaign County Board supports the proposals and has pledged $4 […]
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Horizon Health officially opened an expansion at its Paris Clinic on Thursday. The health service provider held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the clinic in coordination with the Paris Area Chamber of Commerce. The festivities included refreshments, tours and giveaways with staff members on hand to answer questions. The 32,000 square-foot expansion […]
Comments / 0