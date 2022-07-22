ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate string of armed robberies in Fairmount

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
 1 day ago
Philadelphia police are investigating a string of armed robberies in the city's Fairmount neighborhood.

So far, there have been eight point of gun robberies in or around Brown Street from 21st to 24th streets.

The most recent case happened Tuesday at 23rd and Brown streets at 6:05 a.m.

The victim fought back and the offender fired his gun. No one was hurt.

Victims have given different descriptions of the type of gun. In one case, a victim said it was silver. And in two other cases, it was stated the suspect had a black revolver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37g9wO_0gmmqgZl00

And while police believe the suspect is tied to several of the robberies, they are not sure yet if he is tied to all of the cases.

Philadelphia police released images of the wanted suspect.

"It looks like he's targeting females and going for their purses," said Captain Colleen Billups, who runs the 9th District.

"We saw our first one on June 26 and we kept having them about every day or every other day. It's early morning, right when people are getting on SEPTA to go to work, and then it's late at night, 10, 11, midnight," added Billups.

Women in the neighborhood reacted to the series of attacks.

"I always have my cell on me, but I always feel safe walking around all hours," said Lauren Elliot.

"It's definitely a little scary. I'm always cautious but I usually always walk with somebody," added Chloe Polentes.

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing 5'8". Police say he was seen wearing distinctive blue Nike Cortez shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 3

 

6abc Action News

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

