Akron, OH

Jayland Walker family attorney alleges possible collusion

By Tara Morgan
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
The attorney for Jayland Walker's family issued a call for a federal takeover of the investigation into the deadly police shooting. The attorney is leveling accusations of possible collusion.

Attorney Bobby DiCello says the evidence would include the statements made by the president of the Akron Fraternal Order of Police, Clay Cozart.

Cozart told News 5 Investigators on Monday that officers weren’t chasing Walker solely because of an equipment violation.

The collusion accusations came during a news conference on what would have been Walker’s 26th birthday.

His mother, Pamela Walker, tearfully spoke at a podium about memories of a past birthday with her son.

“Right now, as you know, isn’t a good time for us, but today is a good day because it’s Jayland’s birthday,” said Pamela Walker.

Family and friends sang happy birthday and released balloons for Walker — tributes in the shadows of a bitter dispute.

“Congratulations, Mr. Cozart, you’ve made yourself a witness,” said DiCello at the news conference.

Dicello had some questions for Cozart.

“Why are you not focused on Jayland and the loss of his life? Why are you trying to defend these officers, by creating and inserting new facts that have never been previously publicly disclosed?” DiCello said.

In the original news conference, Police Chief Steve Mylett said officers tried to pull over Walker for traffic and equipment violations. Cozart said that’s not the full story, and that it was a suspicious vehicle stop.

Cozart says the officers spotted Walker’s car in a high crime area minutes before the attempted stop and chase, then ran the plates to find out New Franklin police were in a pursuit with the same car the day before.

DiCello says Cozart shouldn’t have any specifics of the case.

“Who’s talking to you? How did you know the timing of the witnesses and when they were going to be giving information?” said DiCello.

“I responded to the scene with our FOP attorney, and I’ve been in constant contact with these officers,” said Cozart. "All eight."

Cozart says he learned the information before BCI stepped in and gave it to Chief Mylett.

News 5 spoke with the chief Tuesday night about these new details.

“Details I have not been able to corroborate because we are not privy to the involved officers' statements or any other evidence,” Mylett said.

“The FOP will correct any false narrative that is repeated over and over again,” said Cozart.

“Anytime someone needs to speak for someone who wants to stay silent, I’m suspect,” DiCello said.

DiCello wants BCI removed and the Department of Justice to take over.

“He’s just grandstanding,” said Cozart.

News 5 confirmed Senator Sherrod Brown’s office has talked with Walker’s family and remains in contact with the Department of Justice.

“All of these questions raise enormous concerns for the integrity of an investigation that the entire world is watching,” DiCello said.

Cozart says the information about officers running the plates can be verified.

News 5 Investigators requested those records from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Our request was denied, with OSHP citing the records were restricted under Ohio Administrative Code.

BCI Spokesman Steve Irwin sent us this statement:

“BCI shall remain steadfast in our commitment to independent investigations regarding officer-involved shootings, and this case is no different.

"No updates have or will be provided to the FOP president or any other parties by BCI while the investigation is ongoing.

"The officers involved in the incident have a constitutional right to legal counsel like everyone else would in this situation.

"The family and the community deserves a thorough, independent investigation, and that is what they will get.”

Basil Hayden
3d ago

Yea it's starting to look like that lawyer and him, had this whole shananagans ,planned out all along, take his license from the con.!!

Truthsayer68
3d ago

Whay wasnt the family arrested for littering ? Releasing these balloon is an act of littering which is illegal

Charles Ellenberger IV
3d ago

If he'd followed orders he'd still be here today alive right.

