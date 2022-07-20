ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Board of Elections misplaces then finds 12 flash drives of votes

By Adam Thompson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hSml_0gmmqdva00

Update : On Thursday afternoon, Baltimore Board of Elections Director Armstead Jones told WMAR-2 News that all lost flash drives have been recovered.

Original Story:

The Baltimore City Board of Elections lost 12 flash drives with votes following Tuesday’s primary election, according to Director Armstead Jones.

Apparently the flash drives were misplaced in supply bags, and Jones doesn’t know how many votes were on them.

“Nothing is missing,” Jones said. “We check them in at the end of Election Day.”

By Wednesday, Jones said all but two of the drives have been retrieved.

“When this happens, we send out staff to check the polling place,” Jones said. “We also check the supply bags that have been returned.”

In the event the flash drives aren’t found, Jones said they will go to machines that saved the votes.

Mail-in votes will start being counted Thursday morning.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Flash Drives#Election Day#The Flash#Wmar 2 News
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Checking up on the Brandon Road fire dogs

BALDWIN, Md. — Last Wednesday, a man was injured and 10 of his dogs had to be rescued after his house caught fire in Rodgers Forge. The following Monday, WMAR-2 news learned that the owner reclaimed only four of those Pointer dogs. As of now the other six remain...
BALDWIN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy