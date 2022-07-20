Baltimore Board of Elections misplaces then finds 12 flash drives of votes

Update : On Thursday afternoon, Baltimore Board of Elections Director Armstead Jones told WMAR-2 News that all lost flash drives have been recovered.

Original Story:

The Baltimore City Board of Elections lost 12 flash drives with votes following Tuesday’s primary election, according to Director Armstead Jones.

Apparently the flash drives were misplaced in supply bags, and Jones doesn’t know how many votes were on them.

“Nothing is missing,” Jones said. “We check them in at the end of Election Day.”

By Wednesday, Jones said all but two of the drives have been retrieved.

“When this happens, we send out staff to check the polling place,” Jones said. “We also check the supply bags that have been returned.”

In the event the flash drives aren’t found, Jones said they will go to machines that saved the votes.

Mail-in votes will start being counted Thursday morning.

