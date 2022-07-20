ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Doctors concerned heat could make people sick

By Jim Morelli, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyGNB_0gmmqbA800

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Twelve-year-old Frandy Lora isn’t a big fan of cold weather. So he’s basking in the temperatures baking the region this week.

“Since it is Massachusetts you do experience the very cold,” Lora said. “So I enjoy it as much as I can when it’s hot.”

And it most definitely was hot in Larry-town Wednesday, with the temperature soaring to 94 degrees by early afternoon.

That had Lora and others looking for relief -- and fortunately they didn’t have to look far. Just up the street from their apartment complex, the city’s Public Works Department opened up a hydrant on Island Street -- one of several efforts to help residents cool off.

“I like how they let the public in this apartment building enjoy that here,” Lora said. “I think it’s very nice.”

Nice -- and necessary. Cooling off has become not just a matter of comfort, but something critical for health.

“Certainly anytime something like this happens, we do see folks who are kind of overcome by the heat,” said Andrew Eyre, MD, an Emergency Department physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “It can really affect anyone. Especially when it gets so hot for so many days.”

Eyre said one of the biggest mistakes people make in the heat is assuming just the opposite -- that heat exhaustion can’t happen to them. Still, the most vulnerable, he said, lie at opposite ends of the human lifespan.

“In addition to taking care of yourself, take care of the younger folks, the older folks in your lives and then the folks who don’t necessarily have the best health and have some chronic medical conditions,” Eyre said.

Thousands of young people in Massachusetts are off at summer camps this sweltering week.

At the YMCA’s Metrowest Outdoor Center counselors are watching for signs kids have had enough.

“Our nurse hands out a flyer every morning to remind staff what to look for in kids which could put them in a heat emergency,” said Alan Gillis, Operations Director for the Hopkinton facility. “Having two nurses on site has been a huge benefit for us. They have their own golf cart and they’re just going around the different areas of camp making sure the activities they see fit the heat.”

Appropriate activities include swimming, indoor rock-climbing and anything that can be done in the shade.

“With 122 Acres, we have a lot of shaded spots,” Gillis said. “We’ll get the kids into shaded areas, slow down some of our big activities.”

That means the soccer fields at the camp are virtually empty -- while the shaded pavilions are full.

Mandatory water breaks are also key, Gillis said, with the camp distributing five-gallon jugs throughout the day.

Would Gillis rather have cooler weather? Yes, he said. But what takes the sting out of the brutal temperatures, he said, is seeing kids enjoying a somewhat normal summer.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Gene Kawasaki
2d ago

That picture is ridiculous....on the hot concrete directly in the sun.... absolutely a recipe for death

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

Heat wave brings more people to the hospital, impacts the vulnerable

As temperatures hit 90 degrees today, staff with Pine Street Inn were out combing the streets of Boston, looking to help people get out of the heat. "I know most people worry about homeless folks in the winter, but honestly, heatstroke is just as much of a risk in these kind of very hot, hot days," said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of the Pine Street Inn.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mass. doctor on most common heat-related injuries that send people to emergency room

BOSTON — Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja says staying hydrated in extreme heat like Massachusetts is experiencing is critically important, especially if you will be outside for an extended period of time. Raja says hospital emergency rooms typically see an increase of patients during heat waves, and this year...
whdh.com

Health officials urge caution for those drinking outside during heatwave

BOSTON (WHDH) - With temperatures in Boston resting in the 90-degree range on Friday, health officials warned those drinking alcohol outdoors to do so responsibly. According to health officials, while alcoholic drinks may feel hydrating, they are diuretics and actually expel fluids the body tries to desperately maintain in sweltering conditions.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinton, MA
City
Lawrence, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Lawrence, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

Paramedics called to Mass. Revolutionary War re-enactment for suspected heat exhaustion

STOW, Mass. — Several people were impacted by suspected heat exhaustion during a Revolutionary War re-enactment in Stow on Saturday, the fire department said. Firefighters working a detail at the Collings Foundation Revolutionary War re-enactment requested an ambulance around 1:50 p.m. for a person suffering from possible heat exhaustion. Upon arrival, paramedics called ambulances for nine patients.
STOW, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tips for keeping cool at home as the temperatures rise

BOSTON — As a summer scorcher continues to bake New England, Boston 25 News asked experts for some ways to keep your home cooler. As the sun beats down it has most of us looking for ways to keep cool. While ice cream is not a bad idea or running through a sprinkler, we are focusing on keeping cool inside your home. For most of us that means air conditioning — most of us.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Emergency Department#Public Works Department#Brigham#Women S Hospital
Boston 25 News WFXT

Overnight power outages planned in Allston amid heat wave

BOSTON — Some Allston residents will be without power overnight as Eversource makes repairs to part of the electric system. The company says the outage could impact about 825 customers. Maintenance is being done on a portion of the system that serves two local hospitals in order to “reduce the chance for more substantial outages in the area.”
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts

We've been having a great summer in Berkshire County so far with plenty of festivals, concerts, sporting events, and more. It appears that more than ever, Berkshire residents are just looking to get out and have some fun. As we all know we still have COVID-19 variants in the background trying to hamper our fun but many of us are getting through it and not letting it get us down. Personally, I'm still being on the cautious side as my daughter won't be fully vaccinated until mid-August. I know some folks here in the Berkshires who are eligible aren't ready to get the latest booster yet because of all of the unknowns with recent and possible future variants. It's all a personal choice, no preaching required.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NECN

Outdoor Dining in North End Suffers During Heat Wave

Effects of the heat advisory are playing out on the sidewalks of the North End. Tables are all but empty at many restaurants in the neighborhood as temperatures soared well into the 90s again on Saturday. Restauranteurs went back and forth with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu over the $7,500 fee...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
wamc.org

Parts of Massachusetts are in "critical" drought

As this dry hot summer continues, a Level 3-Critical Drought has been declared in Central and Northeast Massachusetts, while the Connecticut River Valley Region is in a Level 2-Significant Drought and the western end of the state is experiencing mild drought. Top state officials are urging water conservation and fire vigilance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

How pyrrhotite may be causing Massachusetts home foundations to crumble

RUTLAND, Mass. — As the Massachusetts legislative session nears its end, there's little movement on Beacon Hill toward helping homeowners with a crushing problem: crumbling concrete leaving homes in central Massachusetts worthless unless homeowners undertake a very expensive repair. Insurance generally won't cover the damage. JoAnn Demore's home in...
RUTLAND, MA
Live 95.9

Eversource Warns Massachusetts Residents of Stress on Power Grid During Heat Wave

Massachusetts residents are on day four of a severe heat wave and one utility company that serves the state is warning folks of heavy electricity use. Temperatures in eastern and western Massachusetts have reached into the 90s for the past few days and are expected to stay there through this coming weekend. Thankfully temperatures haven't climbed high enough to beat the states record temperature of 107 degrees (recorded in the city of New Bedford in 1975) however, health and weather experts are still asking residents to exercise caution admist the extreme heat and humidity.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Olympia Sports is closing its remaining 35 stores

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine-based sporting goods chain that once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast is shuttering its remaining 35 stores. The company confirmed the stores would close by the end of September and that liquidation sales had begun at all locations. Olympia Sports was...
PORTLAND, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
109K+
Followers
118K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy