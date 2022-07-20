ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Unidentified sea creatures spotted off North Carolina coast

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QO8LO_0gmmqWhN00
EMBED <> More Videos Unidentified sea creatures spotted off North Carolina coast

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pair of mysterious creatures are causing a bit of commotion on the North Carolina coast.

Cape Lookout National Seashore posted two pictures of some long, black creatures with white things sticking out along their back. The creatures were not alive when Karen Altman saw them and snapped the pictures.

They're about six inches long and were found near a log covered in goose-neck barnacles.

Cape Lookout National Seashore said they did not match any images of sea cucumbers or sea slugs they've ever seen before. That's why they're asking if anyone has seen something like this in the Atlantic Ocean in the past.

For now, the mystery continues.

Comments / 31

Carolina Granny
3d ago

Sea Cucumber species that mutated to grow appendages to allow a greater range of movement no doubt to escape the contamination of their eco-system, Nature will find a way.

Reply(1)
13
PalmettoLockzz Yardi
2d ago

I see ocean life changing rapidly attacking humans ever the more now this an animal tht nobody knows mannnn I. about to be done with the beach lol

Reply(2)
5
Valerie Chaudhry
2d ago

only 5% of the ocean has been discovered. this shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. there's alot of stuff that we haven't seen and alot more stuff we don't even know about. let nature do its job and leave it alone.

Reply
3
Related
country1037fm.com

Something Weird and Dead Washing Up On North Carolina Beaches

Could it be a sea cumber? Perhaps some sort of unidentified sea slug? Authorities at Cape Lookout National Seashore want to know and they are asking questions. According to Raleigh’s News and Observer, something dead washed up on North Carolina’s barrier islands and the experts are reaching out to everyone for help. The Cape Lookout National Seashore park is asking the public for ideas.
SCIENCE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best counties to retire to in North Carolina

(Stacker) —When asked what the three most essential considerations about a property are, buyers and sellers of real estate will nearly always reply “location, location, location.”. While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina#Sea Creatures#The Creatures#Goose
country1037fm.com

Mystery Creature Found On North Carolina Beach

It’s not out of the ordinary for things to wash up on the beach. But a mystery creature that washed up on a North Carolina beach over the weekend has experts stumped. The dead creature washed up on one of North Carolina’s barrier islands. Officials with the Cape Lookout National Seashore took to Facebook to enlist the public’s help in identifying the creature.
WILDLIFE
The Daily South

It's Time to Visit Daufuskie, South Carolina—the Little-Known Island Hiding in Plain Sight of Hilton Head

Fans of legendary Southern writer Pat Conroy may be more familiar with Daufuskie Island than they realize. In his 1972 memoir "The Water is Wide," Conroy documents his yearlong experience teaching underserved students on Yamacraw Island. All the stories—as well as his gorgeous descriptions of the wild, largely uninhabited island, are true—and they all took place on Daufuskie Island. More than 50 years later, a lot has changed on Daufuskie Island, but its immense beauty, awe-inspiring landscapes, and relative obscurity have not.
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC
wgac.com

Watch: South Carolina Woman Scolds A Bear From Her NC Porch

A retired South Carolina teacher recently went back into “teacher mode” to get a bear off of her condo deck while vacationing in North Carolina. Debbie Tomlinson tried every noise she could think of to try and coax the bear down. The only thing that worked was using...
ANIMALS
moderncampground.com

335-Site Campground Coming to North Carolina

The Currituck County Board of Commissioners (North Carolina) unanimously approved a zoning change that could allow a 335-site campground on the H2OBX Waterpark property in Powells Point. According to a report, its applicant, H20BX Waterpark Ltd., would still need to go back to the commissioners to obtain plan approval to...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy