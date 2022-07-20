Victim identified in deadly shooting at Fayetteville apartment complex

EMBED <> More Videos One man dead after shooting at Fayetteville apartment complex

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police said one man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Wednesday.

At 12:09 p.m., officers were sent to the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Police found a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Tony Ray Parker, 64, of the home. His next of kin has been notified.

No charges have been filed, the investigation is still ongoing.

Officers said those involved in the shooting remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.