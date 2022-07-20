Missing male hiker found dead in Canyonlands National Park

A male hiker was found dead in Canyonlands National Park after he did not return from a hike and was reported missing Sunday night.

The man was attempting a short hike from Elephant Hill in the Needles district and when he did not return, a missing person report was filed, officials said in a press release.

A search and rescue team with Canyonlands and Mesa Verde National Park Service staff and San Juan County personnel was formed to start searching for the man.

At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, a body matching the description of the man was found near the trailhead, the National Parks Service reported.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the San Juan County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials urged visitors to plan ahead and prepare for extreme heat when going out in the summer.