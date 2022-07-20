Homicide suspect dies after shooting himself, getting Tased by police

Milwaukee police say as officers were responding to the deadly shooting of a woman, they found the suspected gunman, Tased him and then the man pointed a gun at his own head and fired Wednesday evening.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office and Milwaukee police said they responded to a homicide of an adult woman near 34th and National.

The woman was later identified as Ladda Donsanouphith, 49.

Officers then encountered the suspected gunman, a 62-year-old Milwaukee man, near 26th and State. Police say officers fired a Taser "in his direction and the suspected shooter discharged a firearm at his head."

TMJ4

First responders brought the man to the hospital. He was in critical condition, but the ME said in an update that the man died while in the hospital.

Milwaukee PD's homicide unit is investigating.

Milwaukee police shared the following mental health resources:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip