PG&E wants more people to know about public safety power shutoffs

PG&E has created a tool that will help more people know about planned power shutoffs as they occur.

The power company's updated notification system allows anyone to sign up to receive alerts about the shutoffs, whether they pay the utility bill or not.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs are part of PG&E's wildfire prevention system. The shutoffs deenergize power lines in an area impacted by high wind or other severe weather to limit fire risk.

The notification system allows tenants or multiple members of a household to be notified about outages. Caregivers can check on power shutoffs at another address.

In addition, one person can sign up for alerts at multiple addresses, like a workplace or school.

Anyone can sign up for alerts online at pge.com/addressalert.