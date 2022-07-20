Travis County authorities investigating homicide in Elgin

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near Waterloo Park on Thursday night. At the intersection of 12th and Red River streets, police received multiple calls at around 8:40 p.m. about a man covered in blood running in the roadway. Police say the man had potentially been stabbed. Austin-Travis County EMS transported the injured man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No suspect is in custody at this time, and police did not reveal any suspect information in a late-night media briefing. APD is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or the homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

