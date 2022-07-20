Reflecting on Randy Moss' dominance with the Vikings

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018 inductee Randy Moss. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Moss is one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the National Football League. There is no other way to say it.

He played for five different teams across 14 seasons (Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, Titans, 49ers). Statistically speaking, he was the most dominant in Minnesota, where he spent the first seven years of his career. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is arguably the best receiver in Vikings history. His numbers and overall play speak for itself.

After being drafted out of Marshall with the 21st overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, Moss would shoot out of a cannon as a rookie. He set the NFL record for most touchdown receptions for a rookie with 17, catching 69 passes for 1,313 receiving yards.

His best NFL season came in 2003 when he caught a career-high 111 passes on a ridiculous 172 targets for a career-high 1,632 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Moss was a matchup nightmare. He recorded over 1,200 receiving yards in six his seven seasons with the Vikings. He also caught double-digit touchdown passes in six of his seven seasons wearing purple and gold. In what would end up being eight career seasons in Minnesota, the West Virginia native recorded an average of nearly 16 yards-per-reception. He was a huge threat down the field. Moss earned three First-Team All-Pro selections in Minnesota and made five Pro Bowls. He was named a member of the 2000's NFL All-Decade Team largely due to his early years in Minnesota.

Moss would go on to total 982 receptions for 15,292 receiving yards and 156 touchdown catches. At 6-4 and weighing 210 pounds, No. 84 brought dominant size and length every single time he stepped foot on the field. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He is one of the greatest receivers in not just Vikings history, but he is also one of the greatest players to ever play in the NFL.