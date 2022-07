GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Most Michigan drivers buckle up every time they get behind the wheel. A new study from the Michigan State University found that seat belt use among Michigan motorists increased slightly from 92.6% to 92.9%. Even that small increase can have a big impact: Every 1% increase in seat belt use means an estimated 10 fewer traffic deaths and 100 fewer serious injuries.

