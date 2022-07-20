Ivanka Trump remembers mom Ivana as ‘trailblazer’ at NYC funeral

Emmy-winning writer and comedian Kevin Rooney died on July 9 at home in Los Angeles after a long battle with diabetes and end-stage renal failure, his wife Carole Raphaelle Davis and friend and former assistant Jay Mandyam tell The Hollywood Reporter. Rooney was 71. A stand-up veteran who worked with Jay Leno and mentored Judd Apatow among other young comics, Rooney won two Emmys, in 1994 and 1995, for writing on HBO’s Dennis Miller Live.More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Richert, Writer-Director of 'Winter Kills,' Dies at 79Bobbie Faye Ferguson, Actress and Mother of 'Conners' Star Jay R. Ferguson, Dies at 78Taurean...

