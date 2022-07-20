ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ivanka Trump remembers mom Ivana as ‘trailblazer’ at NYC funeral

By foxnews.com
dailyadvent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIvanka Trump delivered an emotional eulogy for her mother Ivana on Wednesday, remembering...

www.dailyadvent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
UPI News

On This Day: Apollo 11 astronauts splash down

July 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1679, New Hampshire became a royal colony of the British crown. In 1847, after 17 months and many miles of travel, Brigham Young led 148 Mormon pioneers into Utah's Valley of the Great Salt Lake. In 1956, Dean Martin and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmy-Winning Writer, Comedian Kevin Rooney, Who Worked With Jay Leno and Dennis Miller, Dies at 71

Emmy-winning writer and comedian Kevin Rooney died on July 9 at home in Los Angeles after a long battle with diabetes and end-stage renal failure, his wife Carole Raphaelle Davis and friend and former assistant Jay Mandyam tell The Hollywood Reporter. Rooney was 71. A stand-up veteran who worked with Jay Leno and mentored Judd Apatow among other young comics, Rooney won two Emmys, in 1994 and 1995, for writing on HBO’s Dennis Miller Live.More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Richert, Writer-Director of 'Winter Kills,' Dies at 79Bobbie Faye Ferguson, Actress and Mother of 'Conners' Star Jay R. Ferguson, Dies at 78Taurean...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy