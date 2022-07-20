ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood Falls, MN

Iowa man sentenced for DWI after crashing cart at Redwood Falls Golf Course

myklgr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa man, Phillip Glen Robinson, age 60, was sentenced in Redwood County Court last week for driving while impaired after crashing a golf cart. According to court documents, on June...

www.myklgr.com

Comments / 7

Related
myklgr.com

Redwood Falls driver suffers medical emergency Friday, crashes into Morgan graveyard

A Redwood Falls driver had a medical emergency and suffered serious injuries after crashing into a Morgan graveyard. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5 p.m. on July 22 Kenneth Lyle Cran, age 52, had a diabetic emergency and lost consciousness behind the wheel of his Chevy Impala. The Impala went off-road, through a bean field, and ended up in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Morgan, which is off Highway 67. According to the report, Cran was transported to CentraCare Redwood Falls with possible major injuries.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Medical emergency crash ends in Morgan graveyard with significant injuries

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Redwood Falls driver had a medical emergency, causing a crash that ended in a graveyard and seriously injured the motorist. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. Friday. According to a crash report by the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office,...
MORGAN, MN
myklgr.com

Marshall woman sentenced in Redwood County Court after attacking others with baseball bat

A Marshall woman, Mackenzie Brooke Boni, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County Court last week after assaulting several witnesses with a baseball bat. According to court documents, on Dec. 12, 2021, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene of a domestic disturbance in Belview. The victim informed the deputy he had been attacked with a baseball bat in the residence by Boni. The deputy questioned Boni, who admitted she had been drinking at a local bar.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Redwood Falls, MN
Redwood County, MN
Crime & Safety
Redwood Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Redwood County, MN
myklgr.com

Moorhead man sentenced in Redwood County Court for possessing stolen car and illegal drugs

A Moorhead man, Monico Espinoza Jr., age 38, was sentenced in Redwood County Court last week for possessing illegal drugs, and a stolen car. According to court documents, on June 10 of last year, a Redwood Falls police officer got a report that a vehicle stolen in Fergus Falls had been spotted at a Redwood Falls business. When the officer arrived at the parking lot, he observed the driver of the vehicle, Espinoza, attempting to lure young women toward the stolen vehicle.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota inmate found dead in his cell

(Litchfield, MN)--Authorities are investigating the death of a Dassel man in the Meeker County jail. The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Brady Schmidt was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning and later died in the hospital. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Deputies say foul play is not suspected. Schmidt was jailed on a D-U-I charge.
LITCHFIELD, MN
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY WOMAN DIES IN NEBRASKA CRASH

A 19-YEAR-OLD SIOUX CITY WOMAN IS DEAD FOLLOWING A CRASH ON INTERSTATE 80 IN DAWSON COUNTY. THE DAWSON COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS EMMA KERR WAS ASLEEP IN THE BACK SEAT OF A VEHICLE WHOSE TIRE BLEW OUT ON TUESDAY EVENING. THE 16-YEAR-OLD DRIVER LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE, WHICH THEN ROLLED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Golf Cart#Golf Club#Redwood County Court
myklgr.com

SW MN residents of three towns injured in collision straddling two counties

Three southwestern Minnesota residents from different towns were injured when their cars collided on the border of two counties Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on July 20, Tabitha Lopez Trevino, age 50, of Kandiyohi was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe southbound along Kandi-Chippewa Line Road. At about 6:50 a.m., Trevino collided in the intersection with Highway 40 with a westbound Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Jesus Carlos Gonzalez, age 27, of Willmar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

8-year-old girl drowns while swimming in Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. -- An 8-year-old girl drowned Thursday evening while swimming in the Minnesota River.According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, a family with four children were swimming early in the evening in the river near a sandbar at Sibley Park. The children were initially wearing life jackets, but took them off as they continued to play. They jumped off the sandbar and started to experience deeper water, and two of them struggled, including the 8-year-old girl.A bystander jumped in to save the other child, but 8-year-old Willow Bense, of rural Janesville, went underwater. Her mother tried to help, but was swept downstream.Crews were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and started their search efforts. On Friday morning, they recovered the girl's body further east down the river."It's not the ending that we wanted to have happen," said Paul Barta from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department. He noted that rivers are dangerous and unpredictable, and anyone swimming or kayaking on a river should be wearing a life jacket.
MANKATO, MN
KCCI.com

Lumber damages dozens of vehicles along Iowa interstate

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pickup truck that lost its load on Interstate 80-35 near 86th Street damaged a dozen vehicles this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the pickup was hauling lumber westbound when the lumber fell out. Vehicles following behind the pickup struck the wood. According to...
IOWA STATE
KEYC

UPDATE: 8 year old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River

FULL VIDEO: Authorities provided update on the recovery of 8-year-old girl from Minnesota River. FULL VIDEO: Authorities provided update on the recovery of 8-year-old girl from Minnesota River. Updated: 5 hours ago. Those with any information on the suspect are urged to call the Watonwan county sheriff’s office at (507)...
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 injured in semi vs car crash in Nicollet County

A semi vs. car crash north of Nicollet Tuesday night sent two men to the hospital, one of them to Rochester. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 111 and Nicollet Co Rd 5 at 9:41 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Prius was eastbound on Co...
NICOLLET, MN
nwestiowa.com

Survey shows more bullying in N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—Several types of bullying behaviors are on the rise in N’West Iowa, according to data in the most recent Iowa Youth Survey Report. The findings from the survey, which was conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Division of Behavioral Health Sept. 28-Nov. 19, were released in May.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Missing man found dead in northern Minnesota

(Bemidji, MN)--Authorities in northern Minnesota report that a missing Bemidji-area man has been found dead. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office led a search for 21-year-old Logan Roy Wednesday morning and discovered his body about three quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township. He was last seen walking on Highway 89 Sunday evening. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Roy’s official cause of death.
BEMIDJI, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy