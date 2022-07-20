Forsythia in Old City to continue Industry Night series with hoagies, Phillies game screening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ben Franklin Bridge will be closed in both directions to vehicle traffic for a few hours Sunday morning. The closure will take place between 6:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. for the annual Ben to the Shore charity bicycle event. The PATCO train service and the Ben Franklin Bridge’s pedestrian walkway will not be affected by the roadway closure. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route and some options include, the Walt Whitman Bridge, the Betsy Ross Bridge or ride PATCO. PATCO will increase service to connect participants to the start of the event. Trains will run every 20 minutes from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO