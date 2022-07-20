Man Slammed For Wanting Wife to Get Second Job and Stop 'Wasting' Her Days
"Why would you want your wife to be stressed? You sound childish and jealous of her making more money and having a less stressful job," one commenter...www.newsweek.com
"Why would you want your wife to be stressed? You sound childish and jealous of her making more money and having a less stressful job," one commenter...www.newsweek.com
just leave him and go your own way and injoy your own life he is not worth the effort anymore good luck
kick him to the curb. get a lawyer, get a second job for yourself and move on with more money!
if you're not ready to be the head of the household like a real man then you shouldn't be trying to get married.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 29