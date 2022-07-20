ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Server Encouraged to 'Call the Cops' After Party of 11 Ran Out on $220 Bill

By Catherine Ferris
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"This is one of the reasons why I'm starting to lose faith in humanity," a viewer wrote about the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 24

Related
Daily Beast

American Woman Faked Kidnapping to Bleed Parents For Cash, Say Cops

The daughter of a former U.S. Army officer has been arrested in India for allegedly faking her own kidnapping in an elaborate plan to extort money from her parents, according to police in India. Chloe Mclaughlin, 27, was arrested by the New Delhi District police Sunday who found her living...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Party#Tiktok#Viseuez
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Restaurant Patrons Hurl Glasses, Furniture After Man Starts Fight Over Bill

A customer's anger over his bill at a Texas restaurant erupted into an all-out brawl captured on video last week. The 30-year-old patron started arguing with staff at the Republic of Texas restaurant on San Antonio's River Walk on Friday. He claimed to be "upset over the service he received from the staff regarding the food and bill," said a report from the San Antonio Police Department.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

“You just said I’m Black and I’m ugly”, Supermarket employee lost his job after he was caught on video dragging a woman with special needs out of the store by her hair and yelling racially insensitive remarks at another

Supermarket employee lost his job after several customers say he assaulted one of them and yelled racially insensitive remarks at another, including a special needs person. The supermarket employee, who was not identified, lost his job after he reportedly racially profiled three different Black women in separate occasions. The security guard reportedly assaulted one of them and yelled racially insensitive remarks at another. All three incidents were reportedly caught on video. All three women said that the supermarket worker violated their civil rights and discriminated against them.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
917M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy