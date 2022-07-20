ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Nashville flight makes emergency landing in Birmingham due to unexpected turbulence

By Sebastian Posey, AJ Holliday
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6tyb_0gmmoEYb00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — At least eight people are injured after a plane with dozens of passengers was forced to make an emergency landing in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the plane was headed for Nashville when it experienced severe turbulence and was diverted to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

A man who was onboard told News 2 he was in the bathroom when the seatbelt light came on.

“It was a roller coaster without a seatbelt. So, I was pretty much floating in air,” said passenger Travis Hamilton. “For 15 to 20 seconds, we kind of bounced up and down, and I hit my head on the top of the ceiling, and I was basically floating in midair for a good five seconds before it leveled out and we cruised into Birmingham because of other injuries on the plane.”

Federal Aviation Administration records show the American Airlines flight departed from Tampa on time and made the emergency landing in Birmingham after having flown for an hour and 42 minutes.

American Airlines released the following statement:

American Eagle flight 3609 with service from Tampa, Florida (TPA) to Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) diverted to Birmingham, Alabama (BHM) after encountering unexpected turbulence. The Embraer E175 landed without incident at 3:17 p.m. CT and safely taxied to the gate.

Two flight attendants and six passengers were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Additio n al information:
52 customers, 2 pilots and 2 flight attendants

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

8 people injured in 'severe' turbulence on American flight

NEW YORK - Six passengers and two flight attendants had to be taken to a hospital after their plane hit extreme turbulence. The pilots declared an emergency and diverted to the nearest airport. It happened on American Eagle flight 3609 from Tampa to Nashville on Wednesday afternoon. American Airlines, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wfxb.com

Eight People Hospitalized After Unexpected Turbulence During Flight

Eight people were hospitalized with minor injuries after unexpected turbulence on a flight. The plane, an Embraer 170 operated by American regional carrier Envoy Air was on it’s way from Tampa to Nashville but was diverted to Birmingham, Alabama where it landed safely. Six passengers and two crew members suffered minor injuries during the turbulence. There were a total of 56 passengers on board including 10 who were evaluated for injuries. The FAA is still investigating.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Accidents
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
AL.com

Help sought for family of infant killed, grandmother injured by falling tree in Birmingham

Friends of a family who lost an infant girl and their home to a powerful storm in Birmingham are asking for help for that family. Ja’Laia Ford, 3 months old, was killed when the massive tree fell onto the home Thursday in the 600 block of 10th Avenue West in the College Hills community. Ja’Laia’s grandmother, LaToya Glass, was injured and remains hospitalized.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Birmingham Fire#Accident
WSMV

Man goes missing after show at Brooklyn Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 26-year-old man went missing Thursday after going to a show at the Brooklyn Bowl. Police are looking for 26-year-old Riley O’Lary of Lyles, TN, who went to the Circle Jerks show at the Brooklyn Bowl in downtown Nashville. Riley’s father, Travis O’Lary, said Riley...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Affidavit: Woman wreaks havoc with cane at grocery store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, July 20, officers responded to a Publix at 1010 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd about a woman who was allegedly wreaking havoc. According to the affidavit, 29-year-old Samantha Ahnefeld was chasing people with canes, throwing rocks at people and vandalizing cars. When officers...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKRN News 2

Man sought for raping elderly woman Saturday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man accused of raping a woman in a neighborhood off Bowling Avenue behind Elmington Park. Police say the rapist surprised the victim inside her home after she came in from doing yard work late Saturday morning. The woman, 74, estimated that the rapist was in her home for at least 30 minutes.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Families upset, out money after Dino Expo cancelled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An event touting a world-class dinosaur exhibition featuring life-size, robotic, animatronic dinosaurs is not coming to Nashville as advertised. The news has left many families upset and out money. A look on Facebook showed that The Dinosaur Festival is taking place this weekend at Bicentennial...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rutherford County officials locate missing juvenile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office located a missing juvenile Saturday. Authorities are looking for missing juvenile Kyle Smith, who left his Rhodes Lane home Friday night and had reportedly not returned home. At 1:36 p.m., officials confirmed that Kyle had been located.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy