ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Toddler dies after being found in North Carolina retention pond

By Jesse Ullmann, Connor Lomis
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Edeb_0gmmntLF00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman’s missing son who was found submerged in a retention pond on Tuesday in north Charlotte has died.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at 7:55 p.m. in the 5500 block of Tumbling Brook Lane. CMPD said a woman had reported her 2-year-old son missing from their home.

The missing toddler was found a short time later submerged in a nearby retention pond and was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, according to a police report.

This is being classified as a death investigation and there is no mention of any charges at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

2 injured after shooting at south Charlotte club, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic said two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a club in south Charlotte early Saturday morning. The incident happened near the Gold Club of Charlotte along Old Pineville Road near Tyvola Road, Medic said. Two people were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Family prays for answers after 30-year-old man reported missing in Morganton

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Burke County are trying to determine what happened to a man reported missing south of Morganton on June 22. Philip Carter, 30, was last seen along Hubert Lane. Authorities said several detectives are working the case and that they were able to ping Carter’s cellphone to the area. They also found surveillance video at a nearby home, where Carter can be seen walking.
MORGANTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Deputies: 3 arrested in connection with meth trafficking ring in Burke, Caldwell counties

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Burke and Caldwell counties, deputies said Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 19, Caldwell County deputies stopped and arrested Eric Dale Jones and Roy Sheldon Morris as they were driving through Sawmills, North Carolina. Narcotic agents saw them at a known meth dealers house in Burke County.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmpd#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 17

4 arrested, 1 sought after investigation into shooting at NC bar

GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — Five people have been charged in a shooting incident that occurred back in May at ICONZ Bar in Lowell. Earlier this week, investigators in Lincoln County arrested 25-year-old Demetrius Damar Anderson and 33-year-old Reginald Duncan “Dunk” Anderson of Lincolnton and charged them in connection to the shooting.
GASTONIA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

1 person dead after rollover crash in Mooresville, authorities say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — One person died in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Mooresville on Tuesday night, according to officials from multiple agencies. Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said they responded after 10:30 p.m. to a crash on Faith Road in south Mooresville near Mt. Mourne. One...
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

61K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy