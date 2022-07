Fremont, NE- The Moo win their 28th and 29th game of the season in a doubleheader against the Hastings Sodbusters 7-2 and 8-1. The Moo now move to 13-3 in the 2nd half, three games up in 1st (29-16 overall). The Sodbusters now move to 4-13 in the 2nd half, 9.5 games back of 1st (18-26 overall).

FREMONT, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO