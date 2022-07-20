Review: Laure Calamy takes a walk on the wild side in charming ‘My Donkey, My Lover & I’

Laure Calamy in the movie “My Donkey, My Lover & I.” (Greenwich Entertainment)

Laure Calamy shines at the center of Caroline Vignal’s charming French comedy “My Donkey, My Lover & I,” in a performance that earned her a César Award for best actress in 2021. The original French title of the film is “Antoinette dans les Cévennes,” or “Antoinette in the Cévennes,” a reference to the film’s inspiration, the 1879 book by Robert Louis Stevenson, “Travels with a Donkey in the Cévennes.”

In 1878, seeking distance from an affair with a married American woman, Stevenson set out on a 12-day hiking trip in south-central France with a donkey named Modestine to carry his belongings. His published travelogue is one of the first works to feature hiking and camping as a recreational activity, and his journey has since inspired many copycats to take up the Stevenson trail and retrace his steps as our heroine Antoinette (Calamy) does.

However, it’s not distance from a lover, but proximity, that Antoinette seeks when she books a last-minute six-day hike with a donkey on the Stevenson trail. A fifth-grade teacher, she’s been having an affair with Vladimir (Benjamin Lavernhe), the father of one of her students. When she finds out their lovers’ retreat has been jettisoned so that Vladimir can hike in the Cévennes with his wife and daughter, Antoinette impulsively follows suit with vague intentions of spontaneously running into him.