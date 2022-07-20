ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Laure Calamy takes a walk on the wild side in charming ‘My Donkey, My Lover & I’

By Katie Walsh
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Laure Calamy in the movie “My Donkey, My Lover & I.” (Greenwich Entertainment)

Laure Calamy shines at the center of Caroline Vignal’s charming French comedy “My Donkey, My Lover & I,” in a performance that earned her a César Award for best actress in 2021. The original French title of the film is “Antoinette dans les Cévennes,” or “Antoinette in the Cévennes,” a reference to the film’s inspiration, the 1879 book by Robert Louis Stevenson, “Travels with a Donkey in the Cévennes.”

In 1878, seeking distance from an affair with a married American woman, Stevenson set out on a 12-day hiking trip in south-central France with a donkey named Modestine to carry his belongings. His published travelogue is one of the first works to feature hiking and camping as a recreational activity, and his journey has since inspired many copycats to take up the Stevenson trail and retrace his steps as our heroine Antoinette (Calamy) does.

However, it’s not distance from a lover, but proximity, that Antoinette seeks when she books a last-minute six-day hike with a donkey on the Stevenson trail. A fifth-grade teacher, she’s been having an affair with Vladimir (Benjamin Lavernhe), the father of one of her students. When she finds out their lovers’ retreat has been jettisoned so that Vladimir can hike in the Cévennes with his wife and daughter, Antoinette impulsively follows suit with vague intentions of spontaneously running into him.

Irv’s Burgers was so beloved that fans signed up to work there. It’s finally back

The burger shack on Route 66 returns this month with new ownership. But the famous doodles, and their author, are still around. One of L.A.’s most beloved burger stands is back. The space is new, the branding’s been refreshed, and former owner Sonia Hong’s signature doodles and the slogan “Just for you!” now appear printed on the paper placemats, as opposed to always sketched by hand on paper plates by Hong herself.
Is he the best horror director of all time? Jordan Peele says ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele politely but firmly said nope to a fan who suggested he might be the best horror director in the history of the genre. On Wednesday, comic book writer Adam Ellis tweeted his high praise for the Oscar-winning writer and filmmaker, whose third feature, “Nope,” has drawn rave reviews ahead of its theatrical release. But Peele was not having it.
