Monkeypox cases now over 700 in NYC as new vaccines arrive

New York City has 711 confirmed cases of monkeypox, as vaccine rollout for the spreading virus is expanding.

The federal and state governments are sending 25,963 doses to New York City to help combat the spread.

Last week, the city Health Department said more appointment slots would open up as doses arrive, but as of right now they are not available.

The virus reached the United States around two months ago.

“Our state, New York State, has the highest numbers by far in the nation,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett. “It’s these numbers that drive our sense of urgency.”

The new round of doses comes after the federal government initially provided 21,500 doses to the city.

