New York City, NY

Monkeypox cases now over 700 in NYC as new vaccines arrive

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

New York City has 711 confirmed cases of monkeypox, as vaccine rollout for the spreading virus is expanding.

The federal and state governments are sending 25,963 doses to New York City to help combat the spread.

Last week, the city Health Department said more appointment slots would open up as doses arrive, but as of right now they are not available.

The virus reached the United States around two months ago.

“Our state, New York State, has the highest numbers by far in the nation,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett. “It’s these numbers that drive our sense of urgency.”

The new round of doses comes after the federal government initially provided 21,500 doses to the city.

Click here for more information on symptoms, vaccination and how the virus is spread.

News 12

Rockland County: 1 case of polio confirmed by health officials

The first case of polio in the U.S. in a decade was identified in Rockland County. Officials say the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated young adult, whose symptoms started to show about a month ago. They say the person developed paralysis and is no longer thought to be contagious.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

